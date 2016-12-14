College notebook: Two Evergreen basketball players honored by CCC

Shots are falling lately for two basketball players at The Evergreen State College.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference honored seniors Taylor Drey and Gabi Fenumiai as its players of the week.
Drey, a guard, helped the Geoducks to a 3-0 record last week, averaging 30.7 points per game. Drey led Evergreen during all three games of the home stretch. His 29 points against Lewis & Clark were a game high.
He scored a team-high 34 and 29 points against conference opponents Multnomah and Warner Pacific, lifting the Geoducks to 5-4 (2-1 CCC).
“Taylor’s hard work and dedication is showing up not only in his scoring, but in his overall play and leadership for the team,” Evergreen coach Tim Malroy said in a release. “He is a critical element in our success moving forward, and I am confident that he will maintain his high level of play.”
Evergreen has won five of its past six games, including an active four-game winning streak. The Geoducks are entering the bulk of conference play and travel to Oregon on Saturday and Sunday to meet Southern Oregon and Oregon Tech.
Fenumiai produced a standout performance last week for the Evergreen women’s team. Fenumiai averaged 20.7 points across three games against Puget Sound, Multnomah and Warner Pacific.
She shot 79 percent from the field and averaged 8.3 rebounds during that stretch.
“Gabi is doing what senior leaders do, she is taking care of her team by being the best version of herself,” Evergreen coach Jen Schooler said in a release. “She is understanding how powerful she is and how her team needs her to be confident.
“She is demanding the ball and catching passes because her guards need her to, she is communicating effectively because our freshmen need her to, and she is playing more minutes than ever before because her team needs her to.”
With wins over Multnomah and Warner Pacific, the Geoducks improved to 3-6 (2-1 CCC). The women’s team travels with the men to Oregon this weekend.
SAINTS LAND RECRUITS
Five volleyball players from around the state have committed to play at Saint Martin’s University. Auburn Riverside High School’s Clarice Buchanan, a two-time state title winner, highlights the list.
Briannan Duchemin (North Kitsap), Emily Gooding (Kentridge), Kamille Langford (Reardan) and Lauren Smith (Auburn Riverside) also have committed.
Caden Smith, a shooting guard from Pendleton High School in Oregon, signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at SMU next season.
He averaged 20 points per game last season as a junior.
