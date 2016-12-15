Prep roundup: Clay Christian scores 30 to lead North Thurston past Central Kitsap

Boys Basketball
Top performer: Clay Christian, North Thurston, junior.
30 points in 73-69 win over Central Kitsap.
North Thurston 73, Central Kitsap 69: Late free throws helped the Rams past the Cougars on Wednesday night.
Clay Christian exploded for the Rams, dropping 30 points. Teammate Jeremy Spencer added 21.
North Thurston coach Tim Brown credited free throws in the victory.
“It’s fantastic to win a close game,” Brown said. “We didn’t execute well enough to pull away, but we made free throws down the stretch to win.”
The Rams will head to Timberline to face the Blazers at 7 p.m. Friday.
Spanaway Lake 69, Stadium 56: The Sentinels tamed the Tigers.
Divonte Moffitt and Ja’Ontay Foster had terrific games for the Sentinels. Moffitt led his team with 20 points. Foster wasn’t far behind with 18.
The Sentinels defense in the second quarter gave the team an edge as they outscored the Tigers, 26-9.
“Our defensive pressure turned up,” said Spanaway Lake coach Dominic Batten. “The guys knew it was a league game, the guys wanted to defend our home court and we did.”
The Sentinels will host the Panthers of Bonney Lake at 7 p.m. Friday.
Capital 76, Timberline 51: It was a team effort for the Cougars against the Blazers.
Four Cougars scored in double figures. Chris Penner led the team, and all scorers, with 17 points. T.J. Michelson added 13. Tommy Richardson and Chris Schnellman each had 10.
“The kids came out really focused and ready to play hard,” said Capital coach Brian Vandiver. “Timberline is a really good program. Our kids wanted to come out and put our best foot forward. We shared the ball really well. It was a good, all-around team effort tonight.”
The Cougars will head to Yelm to play the Tornadoes at 7 p.m. Friday.
Yelm 68, Peninsula 57: The Tornados whirled by the Seahawks.
The Tornadoes scored 21 points in the first quarter, 16 in the second and carried a 37-20 lead into halftime. Trent Lawton led everybody with 21 points. Lane Lasher had a nice night, scoring 15 points. Joey Hawks added a quiet 14.
The Tornados will host Capital at 7 p.m. Friday.
Mount Tahoma 73, Bethel 50: Contributions from the whole flock of Thunderbirds led to a win over the Braves.
The Thunderbirds struck like lightning in the first quarter, scoring 24 points. Nine Thunderbirds etched their names into the scoring column. Zekhi Johnson and Zion Harris led their team with 14 points apiece.
“We are a well-balanced team,” said Mount Tahoma coach Jason Townsend. “We have a bunch of guys who can score between four and 15 every night. It was pretty exciting to get everybody in the scoring column. We started off fast and kept it going from there.”
The Thunderbirds will visit the Lakes Lancers at 7 p.m. Friday.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Mackenzie Page, Central Kitsap, senior.
31 points in 67-48 win over North Thurston.
Eatonville 41, Tenino 37: Both teams struggled to score in the first half, but strong second-half performances from Sammie Swartout and Maddy Jumper led the Cruisers to a win.
The Beavers held a 14-10 lead at halftime.
Swartout led the Cruisers with 10 points, scoring all of them in the third quarter. Jumper did good work in the post, scoring eight points.
“Both teams struggled to score in the first half,” said Eatonville coach Jess Vanderweerdt said. “Neither team was getting good looks. Our girls weren’t ready for the type of pressure they were applying.”
Eatonville will play at Renton at 7 p.m. Friday.
Central Kitsap 67, North Thurston 48: The Cougars lashed at the Rams, picking up a league win.
MacKenzie Page was productive in the paint, scoring 31 points for the Cougars. Olivia Krog and Vanessa Davies helped out with nine and eight points, respectively.
“(Page) is a 6-1 post that we had trouble guarding,” said North Thurston coach Ed McClanahan. “She got the ball in low and knows what to do with it when she gets. We had trouble keeping her from getting the ball, and stopping her once she got it.”
The Cougars will host Shelton at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lincoln 47, Bonney Lake 28: The Abes defense kept the Panthers in check.
The Abes were in control, leading 20-13 at halftime. Coming out of the break, the Abes held the Panthers to one point in the third quarter. In the same quarter, the Abes added 14 points.
“We picked up the pace on defense in the third quarter,” said Lincoln coach Preston Jones said. “We got to the traps that were available in the half-court. Those led to fast-break points.”
Kondalia Montgomery led the Abes with 14 points, and Morticia McCall added 10.
Seattle Academy 49, Annie Wright 38: The Cardinals flew away from the Gators in the second half.
It was a one-point game in favor of the Cardinals going into halftime.
Sarah Goh could not miss, scoring 28 points for the Cardinals. Goh took advantage of the run-and-gun offense that the Cardinals use.
Virginia Miller and Abbey Turner reached double figures for the Gators, scoring 13 points and 10, respectively.
Comments