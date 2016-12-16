Timberline vs North Thurston Boys Basketball

North Thurston's Tim Tenkley is smothered by Timberline defenders Isaac Thompson (left) and Jake Williams during Friday night's crosstown rivalry boys basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Dec. 16, 2016.
Tony Overman
Timberline's Erik Stevenson puts up a jumper under tight pressure from North Thurston defender Jeremy Spencer (5) during Friday night's crosstown rivalry boys basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Dec. 16, 2016.
North Thurston's Gunner Nielsen drives the lane against Timberline defender Terran Melad during Friday night's crosstown rivalry boys basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Dec. 16, 2016.
North Thurston's Clay Christian runs into the defense of Timberline's Erik Stevenson during Friday night's crosstown rivalry boys basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Dec. 16, 2016.
Timberline head coach Allen Thompson and the Blazer bench watch a three-point attempt during Friday night's crosstown rivalry boys basketball game against the North Thurston Rams at Timberline High School in Lacey on Dec. 16, 2016.
Timberline's Jamin Faalogo pulls down an offensive rebound over North Thurston's Clay Christian (23) and Gunner Nielsen during Friday night's crosstown rivalry boys basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Dec. 16, 2016.
Timberline's Erik Stevenson (10) flies to the basket past North Thurston defenders Jeremy Spencer (5) and Aaron Stone during Friday night's crosstown rivalry boys basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Dec. 16, 2016.
Timberline's Erik Stevenson draws a charge on North Thurston's Clay Christian during Friday night's crosstown rivalry boys basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Dec. 16, 2016.
Timberline's Erik Stevenson flies down the lane against North Thurston defender Michael Sallee during Friday night's crosstown rivalry boys basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Dec. 16, 2016.
