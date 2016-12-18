High School Sports

December 18, 2016 8:56 PM

Boys basketball preview: Teams and players to watch, league predictions

By Lauren Smith and TJ Cotterill

Local high school boys basketball teams and players to watch, and league predictions for the 2016-17 season.

CLASS 4A

 
Olympia's Hunter Sipe. Tony Overman - toverman@theolympian.com

4A SPSL

TEAMS TO WATCH

Bellarmine Prep, Olympia and South Kitsap — all former 4A Narrows League rivals — joined the 4A SPSL this season, making it a tougher league than it already was. The Bears graduated several seniors, but leading scorer Hunter Sipe (16 points, seven rebounds per game as a junior), who was an Olympian All-Area selection last season, is back. And guard Casson Rouse, who transferred from Timberline, adds more depth to the Bears’ roster. Curtis and Bellarmine Prep are projected to compete for the title, though Emerald Ridge could surprise with all five of its starters returning.

Fab Five

Guard – Daniel Gregory, Emerald Ridge, 6-0, sr.: ER’s energy-guy. One of the Jaguars’ five returning starters.

Guard – Hunter Sipe, Olympia, sr.: First-team all-4A Narrows selection, Olympian All-Area selection last year will take on greater load.

Guard/Forward – Sindou Diallo, Curtis, 6-2, sr.: Coach Tim Kelly loves Diallo’s improvement. “Extremely athletic,” he said.

Forward – Christian Moore, Bellarmine Prep, sr.: Not just a quarterback. Doubles as the Lions’ athletic inside presence.

Forward – John Moore, Curtis, 6-3, sr.: Three-year starter near automatic from 15-18 feet, but strong inside, too.

League prediction

1. Curtis (25-5), 2. Bellarmine Prep (20-5), 3. Emerald Ridge (11-13). 4. Olympia (19-5), 5. Sumner (14-9), 6. Rogers (6-16), 7. South Kitsap (9-13), 8. Graham-Kapowsin (3-16).

Mark the date

Jan. 24: Bellarmine Prep at Olympia, 7 p.m.


 

CLASS 3A

 
Capital's Chris Penner. Tony Overman - toverman@theolympian.com

3A SSC

Teams to watch

Timberline has a punishing guard in Erik Stevenson, who already has offers from schools like Washington State and Wichita State as a junior, and scored a school-record 45 points against North Thurston last week. The Blazers have the supporting cast in Eli Morton, Tariq Romain and Jaelen Bush, to make a playoff run. But don’t count out Capital, which stunned Timberline with a 25-point rout already this season.

Fab Five

Forward – Clay Christian, North Thurston, 6-3, jr.: Rams’ leading scorer is averaging 31 points per game.

Guard – TJ Mickelson, Capital, 6-0, sr.: Transfer from Black Hills is well-rounded point guard, can distribute and shoot.

Guard – Chris Penner, Capital, 6-1, soph.: Quick, elusive shooter. Likely to be one of Capital’s biggest assets for next three years.

Guard – RJ Secrest, Central Kitsap, 6-2, sr.: Cougars’ top returning scorer is just as a big a threat this year.

Guard – Erik Stevenson, Timberline, 6-4, sr.: Olympian All-Area selection last year can score from anywhere on the floor.

League prediction

1. Timberline (16-9 last season), 2. Capital (5-15), 3. Central Kitsap (6-14), 4. Gig Harbor (7-13), 5. North Thurston (11-12), 6. Yelm (11-13), 7. Peninsula (21-4), 8. Shelton (6-14).

Mark the date

Jan. 20: Capital at Timberline, 7 p.m.


 

CLASS 2A

 
River Ridge's Jordan Skipper-Brown. Tony Overman - toverman@theolympian.com

2A SPSL SOUND

TEAMS TO WATCH

Last season, River Ridge took fourth at the 2A state tournament with a team primarily composed of guards. Imagine what the Hawks can do this season with three players — Josh Kennedy (6-8), Jordan Skipper-Brown (6-5) and Kelle Sanders (6-4) — that can execute in the paint. Clover Park has the best shot to upend the defending 2A SPSL champs.

Fab Five

Forward – Lajon Enis-Carter, Steilacoom, 6-2, sr.: Quickness, athleticism make Enis-Carter a versatile option for experienced Sentinels.

Guard – Davien Harris-Williams, Clover Park, 5-9, sr.: Can light it up from beyond the arc. Becomes a go-to leader this season.

Forward – Josh Kennedy, River Ridge, 6-8, sr.: Transfer from Rochester offers inside presence Hawks were missing last year.

Guard/Forward – Jordan Skipper-Brown, River Ridge, 6-5, sr.: Adds more height to River Ridge roster. Consistent scoring threat.

Guard – Dabreon Waters-Mitchell, Renton, 6-2, sr.: Was an all-league pick for Indians in 2A Seamount last year. How will he fare in 2A SPSL?

League prediction

1. River Ridge (24-3 last season), 2. Clover Park (15-9), 3. Renton (15-12), 4. Highline (7-15), 5. Steilacoom (16-9), 6. Eatonville (15-9), 7. Tyee (5-16), 8. Orting (2-18).

Mark the date

Jan. 4: Clover Park at River Ridge, 7 p.m.


 
 
Tumwater's Brian Marty. Tony Overman - toverman@theolympian.com

2A EVCO

TEAMS TO WATCH

Hodges Bailey was sidelined for Centralia most of last year with a foot injury. He’s already made it quite clear he’s well past that, averaging 30 points per game early on. Bailey is the biggest reason the Tigers are the early favorite in the 2A Evergreen Conference this season. Tumwater, the defending champ, graduated several starters. The league’s reigning MVP, TJ Mickelson, transferred from Black Hills to Capital.

Fab Five

Forward – Tyler Ashmore, Centralia, 6-2, jr.: Transfer from W.F. West can score, compliments Bailey.

Guard – Hodges Bailey, Centralia, 6-1, sr.: Prolific scorer back from season-ending foot injury as a junior.

Guard – CJ Geathers, Tumwater, 5-10, jr.: Early experience as sophomore made Geathers reliable scorer.

Guard – Brian Marty, Tumwater, 5-9, sr.: Top returner for T-Birds scored buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Capital.

Guard – Brandon White, W.F. West, 6-7, jr.: Will run the point this year. Averaged 8.5 points per game as sophomore.

League prediction

1. Centralia (11-13 last season), 2. Tumwater (18-8), 3. W.F. West (5-17), 4. Black Hills (10-13), 5. Rochester (3-17), 5. Aberdeen (15-6).

Mark the date

Jan. 6: Centralia at Tumwater, 7 p.m.


 

SMALL SCHOOLS

TEAMS TO WATCH

Rainier has a trio of starters back — twin guards Devan and Dillon Stancil, and guard Shouridama Beadle. All three are scoring threats for the Mountaineers who move into the 2B Central League this season. Tenino graduated five seniors, while Elma is also rebuilding.

Fab Five

Guard – Shouridama Beadle, Rainier, 5-11, sr.: Supplements Stancil twins. Averaged seven points per game last season.

Forward – AJ Brown, Elma, 6-4, sr.: Eagles’ biggest inside presence on guard-heavy squad.

Guard/Forward – Yngwie Dowies, Tenino, 6-1, soph.: Expected to be breakout player as Beavers retool.

Guard – Devan Stancil, Rainier, 5-11, sr.: One of Mountaineers’ top returning scorers averaged nine points per game last season.

Guard – Dillon Stancil, Rainier, 5-11, sr.: The other of Mounraineers’ top returning scorers averaged nine points per game last season.

Mark the date

Jan. 18: Mossyrock at Rainier, 7 p.m.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12;

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677, @tjcotterill

