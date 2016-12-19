High school sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 18

Boys Basketball
Top performer: PJ Talen, Tacoma Baptist — scored 37 points in win over Oakville.
Tacoma Baptist 71, Oakville 51: In his past two games, PJ Talen has been a scoring machine as he has dropped more than 30 points in both outings.
In Tuesday’s win over the Acorns, Talen put up a game high 37 points to lead all scorers. “Its pretty cool that he can score. He had 34 on Saturday night as well,” said Tacoma Baptist coach Rich Hamlin. “He’s shooting well from beyond the arc, but also getting easy baskets when he drives to the basket.”
The Crusaders are also changing their game plan to jump out ahead of their opponents early on in the game and trying to push the ball to wear out the other team. It worked well against Oakville as the Acorns were outscored 18-6 in the final quarter.
However, Tacoma Baptist is expecting to score even more now that Joey Pascua, who has been out nursing a hamstring injury since Dec. 3, is expected to return in early January.
Lincoln 79, Dorsey (Calif.) 73: A different state didn’t stop the Abes from putting up big numbers over their opponent.
Lincoln traveled to Los Angeles to take on the Dorsey High School Dons, who had trouble stopping Willie Thomas (game-high 29 points), Emmett Linton (16 points) and Le’Zjon Bonds (15 points) of the Abes.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Alea Yun, Life Christian — scored 25 points and earned 15 rebounds in win over Northwest Christian.
Life Christian 52, Northwest Christian 28: Alea Yun of the Eagles nearly outscored the Navigators by herself on Monday.
Yun, a sophomore guard, carried the load for her team as she scored a double-double (game-high 25 points, 15 rebounds) in the victory.
Tacoma Baptist 51, Oakville 19: The Crusaders’ Brooklyn Pascua and Emily Young combined for 31 points in the win over the Acorns. Pascua put up 16 of those points to lead all scores.
Boys Swimming
Top performer: Ethan Horan, Enumclaw — won four events in a win over Decatur.
Enumclaw 105, Decatur 69: Ethan Horan won the 100 freestyle (52.83) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.84) in the Hornets’ victory over the Golden Dragons. Horan also swam legs on the winning 200 medley (1:51.84) and 200 freestyle relay (1:42.03) teams.
Comments