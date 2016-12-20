South Sound high school boys 2016 wrestling season primer

TEAM TO WATCH
Last season, W.F. West sent 12 wrestlers to the Tacoma Dome and placed fifth as a team. This season, eight of those wrestlers, and two state alternates, return for what could be a significant run at the program’s first team title in nearly a decade. W.F. West won its first — and only — state title in 2007. Roehre Cunningham (sixth, 106 pounds), Damon Thomas (second, 138), Michael Anderson (third, 152) and Hunter Arredondo (second, 285) are all returning state placers for the Bearcats.
TOP STORYLINES
1. Heavyweight showdown: Orting’s Hunter Mullins, the two-time defending 2A champion at 285 pounds, graduated. That leaves two locals, including Tumwater’s Cy Hicks, who is Mullins’ cousin, as favorites to claim the crown. Hicks, a junior, lost to Mullins in a state quarterfinal match last season, but beat his next four opponents to place third. W.F. West’s Hunter Arredondo, a senior, lost to Mullins in the final, and could be Hicks’ biggest competition for this season’s title.
2. Tornados on the move: Yelm is back in 3A after spending the past four seasons wrestling in the 4A classification. The Tornados won a 3A team title in 2010, and were runners-up in 2012, 2009 and 2008. Tyler Losch (seventh, 182) and Jeremy Smith (third, 195) are returning state placers.
3. Table toppers: Four locals are projected to be Washington state’s top wrestlers in their classifications and their respective weight classes on Washington Wrestling Report, and all four reached the podium at Mat Classic last season. River Ridge’s Blayne Haderman (2A, 220 pounds), Tumwater’s Hicks (2A, 285), Yelm’s Smith (3A, 195) and W.F. West’s Thomas (2A, 138) are all early favorites.
WRESTLERS TO WATCH
Michael Anderson, W.F. West, sr.: Looking for fourth consecutive 2A podium spot. Has placed in three different weight classes.
Cy Hicks, Tumwater, jr.: Favorite to contend for 2A heavyweight title. Placed third as a sophomore, fifth as a freshman at 285 pounds.
Layn Pannkuk, Olympia, sr.: Three-time state placer is state’s top-ranked 4A wrestler at 152 pounds, and undefeated this season.
Jeremy Smith, Yelm, sr.: Newbie at state tournament last season took third in 4A at 195 pounds. Currently top-ranked wrestler at that weight in 3A.
Damon Thomas, W.F. West, sr.: Has competed at Mat Classic in three different classifications. Took second in 2A at 138 pounds last season.
BEST OF THE REST
Matthew Anfeldt, Tumwater, sr. (113); Jordan Antill, Tenino, sr. (126); Hunter Arredondo, W.F. West, sr. (285); Andrew Bartoldo, Timberline, jr. (106); Angus Beaton, Capital, sr. (285); Adam Benson, Timberline sr. (170); Kai Burgman, North Thurston, so. (285); Braden Bostwick, W.F. West, sr. (195); Roehre Cunningham, W.F. West, jr. (113); Ryan Davis, Yelm, so. (120); Blayne Haderman, River Ridge, sr. (220); Mason Harrison, Yelm, sr. (126); Matt Hitchiner, Elma, sr. (160); David Hoover, Rainier, jr. (182); Gable Lacy, Shelton, sr. (195); Curtis Lenz, Rainier, sr. (106); Tyler Losch, Yelm, sr. (182); Cameron MacAlevy, Shelton, fr. (106); Mykka McAllister, Centralia, jr. (120); Kyle Olson, Elma, sr. (182); Tyler Pallas, W.F. West, sr. (220); Derrick Platt, Yelm, so. (170); Chase Poston, Olympia, jr. (113); Chaz Poston, Olympia, jr. (106); Steven Reyes, Yelm, so. (132); Parker Risk, Timberline, sr. (132); Justin Sample, Elma, jr. (145); Colter Severson, Tumwater, sr. (152); Ed Skill, Timberline, sr. (138); Nathan Smith, Timberline, sr. (138); Brenden Spahr, W.F. West, sr. (182); Gavin Stewart, Yelm, jr. (113); Noah Winder, North Thurston, jr. (195).
