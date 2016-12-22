Tumwater’s Cade Otton named AP state player of the year in Class 2A

Tumwater High School’s Cade Otton has been voted the Associated Press’ Class 2A state player of the year in Washington state.
Otton, a University of Washington commit, played tight end and linebacker for Tumwater during his four-year high school career, and broke school records for touchdown receptions (33) and receiving yards (1,705).
He was named The Olympian’s All-Area player of the year in November after collecting 46 receptions for 820 yards and 14 total touchdowns his senior season. He also led Tumwater in tackles with 123 (77 solo, 10 for losses) and was named the 2A Evergreen Conference’s most valuable player.
Otton topped a list that also included three players from 2A state champion Archbishop Murphy — Anfernee Gurley, Ben Hines and Connor Johnson — and Franklin Pierce’s Willie Patterson.
River Ridge’s Kelle Sanders, a Washington State commit, and Trey Dorfner, a Wyoming commit, received votes in 2A. Olympia running back Scott Gunther received votes in 4A, while Timberline running back Anthony Hathaway and Capital’s Chris Penner received votes in 3A, and Rainier’s Ian Russell received votes in 2B.
Otton finished sixth in voting for the overall state player of the year.
Camas quarterback Jack Colletto was voted the AP state player of the year for all classifications.
Colletto was a landslide winner in the voting of sports writers and editors from around the state. Colletto collected 68 total points in the voting, easily outpacing Kamiakin senior Zach Borisch, who finished in second place.
Colletto threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns, while adding another 1,253 yards and 21 scores on the ground in leading the Papermakers to the Class 4A state title.
Colletto was also voted the Class 4A player of the year, while Borisch was honored as the Class 3A player of the year after leading Kamiakin to the 3A state title.
Both 1A and 2B had runaway player of the year winners from state championship teams. Royal quarterback Kaden Jenks was honored in 1A — and finished fourth overall in the state player of the year voting — after the Knights won their seventh state title. Napavine quarterback Wyatt Stanley was voted player of the year in 2B after leading the Tigers to the state title, throwing 46 touchdown passes. And in 1B, junior Rwehabura Munyagi of Neah Bay was the player of the year.
Voting was compiled on a point system with five points for a first-place vote, four points for second place, three points for third place, two points for fourth place and one point for fifth place.
STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (all classifications)
1. Jack Colletto, sr., Camas. 68 points
2. Zach Borisch, sr., Kamiakin. 25 points
3. Andrew Vargas, sr., Chiawana. 19 points
4. Kaden Jenks, sr., Royal. 17 points
5. Foster Sarell, sr., Graham-Kapowsin. 16 points.
6. Cade Otton, sr., Tumwater. 14 points.
7. Connor Wedington, sr., Sumner. 13 points.
8. Brigham Whitby, sr., Richland. 12 points.
9. Anfernee Gurley, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 11 points
10. Connor Johnson, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 8 points.
CLASS 4A PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Jack Colletto, sr., Camas. 64 points.
2. Andrew Vargas, sr., Chiawana. 38 points
3. Foster Sarell, sr., Graham-Kaposwin. 31 points
4. Brigham Whitby, sr., Richland. 26 points.
5. Connor Wedington, sr., Sumner. 20 points.
Others receiving votes: Conor Bardue jr., Lake Stevens; J.J. Jerome, sr., Monroe; Henry Bainivalu, sr., Skyline; Michael Matthews, Camas; Brian Greene, sr., Eisenhower; Scott Gunther, sr., Olympia; Ben Wilson, jr., Sumner; Nathaniel Holcomb, sr., Puyallup.
CLASS 3A PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Zach Borisch, sr., Kamiakin. 62 points.
2. Drew Tingstad, sr., Meadowdale. 37 points.
3. Hunter Bryant, sr., Eastside Catholic. 24 points.
4. Caleb Davis, sr., Bonney Lake. 22 points.
5. Keegan Stich, jr., Snohomish. 18 points.
Others receiving votes: Quazzel White, sr., Lincoln; Ben Peterson, sr., Squalicum; Ben Broselle, sr., Ferndale; Princeton Lollar, sr., Oak Harbor; Anthony Hathaway, sr., Timberline; Max Novak, sr., Stadium; Cale Lindsay, sr., Lakes; Chris Penner, soph., Capital.
CLASS 2A PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Cade Otton, sr., Tumwater. 49 points.
2. Anfernee Gurley, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 34 points.
3. Willie Patterson, sr., Franklin Pierce. 24 points.
4. Ben Hines, jr., Archbishop Murphy. 21 points.
5. Connor Johnson, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 19 points.
Others receiving votes: Tanner Bolt, sr., Prosser; Kyler Gordon, jr., Archbishop Murphy; Kelle Sanders, sr., River Ridge; Abraham Lucas, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Bryce Hornbeck, sr., Sedro-Woolley; Trey Dorfner, sr., River Ridge; Gavin Velarde, jr., Sequim.
CLASS 1A PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Kaden Jenks, sr., Royal. 72 points.
2. Brian Hawkins, sr., Connell. 50 points.
3. Artimus Johnson, sr., Hoquiam. 45 points.
4. Jed Schliemer, sr., Mount Baker. 30 points.
5. Ryan Slack, sr., Zillah. 12 points.
Others receiving votes: Carson Klinger, Montesano; Tyquan Coleman, jr., Cascade Christian; Jeffrey Mayolo, La Center; Taylor Rupe, Montesano.
CLASS 2B PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Wyatt Stanley, sr., Napavine. 73 points.
2. Budda Luna, sr., LaConner. 30 points.
3. Tyler Haas, sr., Liberty (Spangle). 25 points.
4. (tie) Austin Filley, sr., Napavine. 19 points.
1. (tie) Dalton Yoder, sr., Toledo. 19 points.
Others receiving votes: Kaelin Jurek,, Pe-Ell/Willapa Valley; Jacob Dunn, sr., Dayton-Waitsburg; Cal Martin, sr., Dayton-Waitsburg; Ian Russell, jr., Rainier.
CLASS 1B PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Rwehabura Munyagi, jr., Neah Bay. 60 points.
2. Sage Elder, sr., Odessa-Harrington. 46 points.
3. Raven Borsey, sr., Lummi. 39 points.
4. (tie) Cameron Buzzell, sr., Neah Bay. 28 points.
5. (tie) P.J. Talen, sr., Tacoma Baptist. 28 points.
Others receiving votes: Chance Marsh, jr., Sunnyside Christian.
