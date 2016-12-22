Tumwater’s Otton voted the top 2A player

Tumwater High School’s Cade Otton has been voted the Associated Press Class 2A state player of the year.
Otton, a University of Washington commit, played tight end and linebacker for Tumwater during his four-year high school career and broke school records for touchdown receptions (33) and receiving yards (1,705).
He was named The Olympian’s All-Area player of the year in November after collecting 46 receptions for 820 yards and 14 total touchdowns in his senior season. He led Tumwater in tackles with 123 (77 solo, 10 for losses) and was named the 2A Evergreen Conference’s most valuable player.
Otton topped a list that included three players from 2A state champion Archbishop Murphy — Anfernee Gurley, Ben Hines and Connor Johnson — and Franklin Pierce’s Willie Patterson.
River Ridge’s Kelle Sanders, a Washington State commit, and Trey Dorfner, a Wyoming commit, received votes in 2A. Olympia running back Scott Gunther received votes in 4A, while Timberline running back Anthony Hathaway and Capital’s Chris Penner received votes in 3A, and Rainier’s Ian Russell received votes in 2B.
Otton finished sixth in voting for the overall state player of the year.
Camas quarterback Jack Colletto was voted the AP state player of the year for all classifications.
Colletto was a landslide winner in voting by sports writers and editors from around the state. Colletto collected 68 total points, easily outpacing Kamiakin senior Zach Borisch, who finished in second place.
Colletto threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns, while adding another 1,253 yards and 21 scores on the ground in leading the Papermakers to the Class 4A state title.
Colletto also was voted the 4A player of the year, while Borisch was honored as the Class 3A player of the year after leading Kamiakin to the 3A state title.
Both 1A and 2B had runaway player of the year winners from state championship teams.
Royal quarterback Kaden Jenks was honored in 1A — and finished fourth overall in the state player of the year voting — after the Knights won their seventh state title.
Napavine quarterback Wyatt Stanley was voted player of the year in 2B after leading the Tigers to the state title, throwing 46 touchdown passes.
And in 1B, junior Rwehabura Munyagi of Neah Bay was the player of the year.
Voting was compiled on a point system with five points for a first-place vote, four points for second place, three points for third place, two points for fourth place and one point for fifth place.
