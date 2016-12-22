Prep roundup: Shalyse Smith’s 24 points lifts Bellarmine Prep over Lincoln, 49-46

Girls basketball
Top performer: Shalsye Smith, Bellarmine Prep
24 points in a 49-46 win over Lincoln
Bellarmine Prep 49, Lincoln 46: The Abes doubled the scoring from the Lions in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough Thursday..
“Going into the fourth quarter, we were down 11,” Lincoln assistant Preston Jones said. “We made a late push, got some stops and made some shots. Missed free throws down the stretch cost us.”
Shalsye Smith led the Lions with 24 points. Reyelle Frazier scored eight points, and Jenny Hagle added six. Four other Lions combined for 11 points.
Black Hills 59, Kentwood 38: An impressive defensive performance coming out of halftime helped the Wolves.
The Wolves held the Conquerors to four points in the third quarter. Emma Duff dropped 19 points for Black Hills. Teammate Lindsey Nurmi had 17. Maisy Williams and Taylor Patti each had seven points for the Wolves.
Curtis 62, Lakes 39: Jalaiya Frederick exploded for 26 points as the Vikings sailed past the Lancers.
The Vikings broke away in the second quarter, outscoring the Lancers, 16-8. Kayrena Taylor was the only other Vikings player in double figures, scoring 11 points. Nine Vikings scored points.
Boys basketball
Top performer: Clay Christian, North Thurston
Scored 24 points in a 70-49 loss to Auburn Riverside.
Clover Park 64, White River 59: With about 1:20 left, Warriors senior guard Davien Harris-Williams gave up his shot to pass the ball to a wide-open Anthony Grassi, who in turn sank the three-point shot Thursday night.
“That was what gave us some separation from (White River) at the end there,” said Warriors coach Mel Ninnis. “I love celebrating a good win. … They get really jacked up to compete against us every year.”
Grassi and Harris-Williams led the Warriors in scoring, getting 20 and 19 points, respectively. Cameron Cawley scored 18 for the Hornets.
As the season progresses, Ninnis wants one thing for his team.
“We challenged ourselves. That’s what young men do.”
Auburn Riverside 70, North Thurston 49: The Ravens were able to take it to the Rams on the road as EJ Taylor scored 17 points.
Following his teammate’s lead, Julian Gulchuk scored 16 points.
Auburn Riverside stretched its lead in the third quarter, outscoring North Thurston, 28-16.
However, a bright spot for the Rams was that Clay Christian nearly scored half of the team’s points by putting up 24.
Olympic 67, Fife 52: Olympic’s Tyler Yost scored 22 points, and teammate Chase Matheney contributed 19.
Fife’s leading scorers were Tavis Johnson and Eli Graham, netting 22 and 19 points, respectively.
