River Ridge vs Shelton Boys Basketball

River Ridge's DeNero Washington steals the ball from Shelton's Kyle Kimball during the opening-round boys basketball game of the North Thurston Holiday Tournament at North Thurston High School in Lacey on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
River Ridge's DeNero Washington blocks a shot by Shelton's Marshall McCullough during the opening-round boys basketball game of the North Thurston Holiday Tournament at North Thurston High School in Lacey on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Shelton's Kyle Kimball bowls over Ridge Ridge defender Alex Coleman, drawing the player-control foul, during the opening-round boys basketball game of the North Thurston Holiday Tournament at North Thurston High School in Lacey on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
River Ridge's Jordan Skipper-Brown waits for a pass in front of Shelton defender Tyler Giraldes during the opening-round boys basketball game of the North Thurston Holiday Tournament at North Thurston High School in Lacey on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
River Ridge's Tre'vonne Dorfner flies down the lane against Shelton defenders Kyle Kimball (0) and Tyler Giraldes during the opening-round boys basketball game of the North Thurston Holiday Tournament at North Thurston High School in Lacey on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
River Ridge's Kelle Sanders (12) and Tre'vonne Dorfner (5) battle Shelton's Travis Colbenson (3) and Marshall McCullough for a rebound during the opening-round boys basketball game of the North Thurston Holiday Tournament at North Thurston High School in Lacey on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Shelton defender Kyle Kimball squares up against River Ridge's Josh Kennedy (33) during the opening-round boys basketball game of the North Thurston Holiday Tournament at North Thurston High School in Lacey on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Shelton's Kyle Kimball pulls down an outlet pass ahead of River Ridge defenders Alex Coleman (3) and Jordan Skipper-Brown during the opening-round boys basketball game of the North Thurston Holiday Tournament at North Thurston High School in Lacey on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Shelton's Marshall McCullough flies to the basket against River Ridge defender DeNero Washington during the opening-round boys basketball game of the North Thurston Holiday Tournament at North Thurston High School in Lacey on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
River Ridge's Kelle Sanders fingertip rolls over Shelton defenders (from left) Tyler Giraldes, Marshall McCullough and Jason Kenyon during the opening-round boys basketball game of the North Thurston Holiday Tournament at North Thurston High School in Lacey on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com