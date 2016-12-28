River Ridge 58, Shelton 56: Hawks find energy, hold off Highclimbers to end skid

Jordan Skipper-Brown dribbled down the baseline, took off, and stuffed the ball in the hoop midway through the third quarter.
The River Ridge High School boys basketball team didn’t retake the lead on that dunk. But it did seem to give the Hawks something they’ve been missing early on this season — energy.
“They’re an emotional group, that’s just who they are, and I think that helps,” River Ridge coach John Barbee said.
Skipper-Brown’s flush helped the Hawks lock in, Barbee said.
It sparked a 23-point third quarter, and River Ridge slipped by Shelton, 58-56, on Wednesday at the North Thurston Holiday Invite.
The win ended a two-game skid for the Hawks, who dropped games to Capital and Tumwater last week by sizeable margins.
“I think some of it is just recognition,” Barbee said. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting the right personnel in there. The second half was more our style historically — smaller.”
Senior guard Alex Coleman led the Hawks with 18 points. Josh Kennedy and Skipper-Brown each added 10.
River Ridge trailed the majority of the contest, but never let the deficit climb to double digits.
“We just came out with more intensity and had to really go at it,” Coleman said.
Coleman’s second-chance bucket with 3 minutes, 2 seconds left in the third quarter ignited a 16-6 run by the Hawks that extended into the fourth quarter.
“I think we took care of the ball more, and we were going up and down the court, and we picked it up,” Coleman said.
DeNero Washington gave River Ridge the lead for the first time since the opening quarter with 7:10 to go.
But the Hawks and Highclimbers traded the lead twice more before Trey Dorfner’s layup with 18.1 seconds remaining gave the Hawks the lead for good.
Shelton’s Tyler Giraldes was fouled with 0.2 seconds to play, and went to the free throw line with a chance to send the game to overtime. But his first attempt missed.
He tossed up the second free throw looking for a tip off of the rim, but Washington grabbed the rebound as time expired.
“I think this is all going to pay off,” Barbee said. “To win by two, to win by three, to lose by one, those are all things in Yakima, hopefully, that will pay off.”
Shelton’s Kyle Kimball led all scorers with 20 points, while Marshall McCullough added 13 for the Highclimbers.
Kimball had several breakaway layups during the contest, often stunting River Ridge’s momentum.
“I said, ‘Whatever you’ve got to do to get open, get open,’ and (Kimball) did,” Shelton coach Derek Pringle said.
Shelton effectively held off the Hawks until the final quarter, improving on a 78-28 loss to River Ridge in last year’s season opener.
Pringle said this Shelton program looks far different than the one that finished 6-14 a year ago.
“We’re knocking on the door,” Pringle said. “We’re coming.”
Both River Ridge (6-3) and Shelton (4-4) play again at the North Thurston Holiday Invite on Thursday.
The Highclimbers play Tumwater (4-4) at 5:15 p.m. at North Thurston High School, while the Hawks play North Thurston (5-3) at 7 p.m.
North Thurston 46, Tumwater 41: Clay Christian scored a game-high 23 points as the Rams held off a late Tumwater rally.
After trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half, the T-Birds cut the deficit to two points with 34 seconds to go, when Brian Marty converted a layup.
But, Tim Tenkley hit a pair of free throws with 9.8 seconds left to push North Thurston’s lead back to five, and the T-Birds did not get any closer.
Marty scored a team-high 15 points for Tumwater, while CJ Geathers and Thomas Drayton had eight points apiece. Tenkley scored eight points for North Thurston.
North Thurston’s Jeremy Spencer, who was averaging 20 points per game entering Wednesday, left with an ankle injury in the second quarter. He’s doubtful to play tomorrow.
River Ridge 12 10 23 13_58
Shelton 15 13 19 9_56
Summary:
RR – Page 4, Coleman 18, Dorfner 6, Skipper-Brown 10, Washington 4, Sanders 6, Kennedy 10
S – Kimball 20, McCullough 13, Colbenson 5, Giraldes 9, Kenyon 2, Hitsman 3, Thompson 4
Tumwater 11 8 6 16_41
North Thurston 6 14 15 11_46
Summary:
T – Marty 15, Geathers 8, Otton 5, Slater 1, Koukal 2, Drayton 8, Koelsch 2
NT – Spencer 2, Sallee 4, Stone 1, Wallace 5, Tenkley 8, Christian 23, Beatty 3
