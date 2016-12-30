Prep roundup: P.J. Tallen’s double-double leads Tacoma Baptist to narrow win over Rainier

2:58 Timberline vs Emerald Ridge Boys Basketball Pause

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

1:37 Lacey fire victim recounts Christmas Day blaze

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

6:04 Deadly encounter detailed by home owner Kristi Croskey

1:57 VIDEO: Tumwater Quadruple Shooting

0:33 VIDEO: Suspect arrested in grisly Thurston County dog death