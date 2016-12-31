Five things to know before the WIAA releases its first RPI rankings this week

Well, get ready for it, because here we go.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association will release its first set of high school basketball rankings on its website this week at wiaa.com.
Local administrators, coaches and players have analyzed this new system since the WIAA announced it in September.
They’ve cited upsides and downsides, but the general consensus seems to be this — it’s an improvement on what we had before.
“I think it gives a lot of teams a fighting chance,” Timberline coach Allen Thomas said.
The rankings system, which uses a Ratings Percentage Index similar to those used by high school athletic associations in other states, will be updated daily throughout the regular season.
And, ultimately, it will seed 16 qualifying teams — both boys and girls from all six classifications — into the regional round of the state tournament.
“My general thought is, so far, I’m excited about the ability to have more teams advance,” Black Hills coach Tanya Greenfield said. “I think that — without going through the process — they have made it as fair as you probably could.”
There are questions and concerns about how this first iteration will go.
The WIAA knows about all of those and it addresses several of them on its website.
“It’s going to be a body of work that takes a little bit of time,” said W.F. West athletic director Jeff Johnson, who is one of 14 members on the WIAA’s RPI committee. “We are making sure the kids are No. 1 in terms of fairness. I think it’s going to work out great.”
Johnson said the committee used last year’s Class 3A boys season as a test run. They ran the formula, and cross-referenced it with the actual results of the state tournament.
“It was really, really similar,” he said.
The committee met in early December, and planned to keep the formula as simple as possible this year with the potential for growth.
There could be hiccups along the way though.
“We walked out of that meeting with a bulleted list of 15 to 20 things that have to be examined,” Johnson said. “We have our work cut out for us.”
Several pieces can, and probably will, change as the system develops, but for this first run, here are five things to know.
1. Postseason games have no bearing on a team’s RPI
This might be the biggest wrinkle.
District tournaments have one function this year — to determine which teams qualify for the state tournament.
In what order teams finish makes no difference as the RPI system only factors in regular-season games.
So, if a team makes a run late in the season, and wins a district title after a so-so regular season, it wouldn’t help.
Similarly, if a top team skids late, but still manages to qualify, it doesn’t hurt.
“You want to qualify for regionals, that’s the biggest thing,” Thomas said. “Knowing that first, second, third quote-unquote ‘doesn’t matter,’ that takes a little bit of the fun out of that.”
The reason for this, as the WIAA explains on its website, is that different districts play a different amount of qualifying games. Some play two games, some play 10, and that variance could skew results.
But still, it adds a snag.
Take River Ridge for example. The Hawks play in the 2A West Central District, which its tournament has six state allocations.
In theory, if the Hawks were ranked No. 3 in the state entering the district tournament, they wouldn’t be ranked higher or lower exiting it, regardless of if they finished first, sixth or anywhere in between.
Right now, there is no real incentive for teams that make it to games where they are guaranteed a state berth, to play with as much enthusiasm.
“I think you play it,” River Ridge boys coach John Barbee said. “You go with what works, you go with what got you there.”
But, does this encourage coaches to bench players to prevent injuries or give their starters a game off?
“I wouldn’t be surprised if some coaches start sitting guys or resting guys for that big game they’ve got,” Thomas said. “Especially if they’re 9-16, and they have to play one game to get in the Dome.”
“I’m not in favor or trying to manipulate it and be strategic around that,” Greenfield said. “You can’t replicate game scenarios whether you’re a top player in the state or not.”
2. It isn’t completely safe for teams at the top
This isn’t the NCAA. There are no at-large bids into the state tournament.
Being No. 1 all season doesn’t earn a spot. The district tournament is still the final stop for qualification.
“It’s almost fool’s gold in a sense,” Thomas said. “The RPI goes up through the end of the regular season. You have to qualify for the state tournament for it to matter.”
There are, however, some protections for top teams.
As long as a team qualifies, and ranked Nos. 1-8, it is guaranteed to play in Tacoma, Yakima or Spokane, regardless of whether it wins or loses its regional game.
“You’re not looking at a situation where you’re undefeated and you lose a regional game and you’re out,” Greenfield said. “It’s more equitable for top teams.”
“One game at a time,” Thomas said. “The biggest game of the season is the next game. That’s what our approach is. Let the RPI take care of itself.”
3. How opponents play will somewhat control a team’s destiny
Using Timberline as an example, here is what the RPI forumla looks for:
▪ 25 percent; Timberline’s winning percentage.
▪ 50 percent; winning percentage of Timberline’s opponents.
▪ 25 percent; winning percentage of opponents of Timberline’s opponents.
So, Timberline beat Emerald Ridge — a team that had been projected early to be one of the top teams in the 4A classification — last week.
The better Emerald Ridge plays the remainder of the season, the better it is for Timberline, and vice versa.
“Now, people are going to be chasing ER all season long,” Thomas said. “If they do their part, that’s really going to make us look good, but I have no control over that.”
Teams can really only control how they perform each week.
“You just need to take care of your part, especially in the regular season,” Thomas said. “Since it has nothing to do with playoffs, everybody needs to focus on the next game. You can’t look ahead.”
4. Scheduling matters in this system — a lot
This is in line with how opponents play.
Black Hills scheduled several teams — like White River, Timberline and Skyview — that are likely to win a fair amount of games.
The RPI system encourages that. The more difficult the opponent is, the better Black Hills is likely to fare, even if it loses some of those contests.
“You’re always going to want to schedule challenging games,” Johnson said.
Teams playing up or down in classifications does not currently factor in to a team’s RPI, while playing out-of-state or out-of-country teams defaults to a .500 record.
5. Remember, this new system isn’t set in stone
Again, this is the starting point for this system. It won’t be perfect the first year, but it seems to beat its predecessor.
There is no more drawing names out of a cup, and no more arguing about semifinal matchups that could have been state title games.
More teams advance, and the reception of that is positive.
“Barring it going totally awry, I think that’s how I’ll continue to feel,” Greenfield said.
Following this initial run, Johnson said the committee will have more meetings to make any necessary improvements.
“We’re going to get together numerous times throughout the year and scratch our heads, and come back with data, and come back with people’s concerns across the state and start adjusting,” Johnson said.
