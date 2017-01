It took the Black Hills High School girls basketball team a shaky first half to find its rhythm Wednesday night at Timberline High School. But, just as soon as senior Emma Duff grabbed an offensive rebound and went right back up for a layup 20 seconds into the third quarter, the Wolves picked up right where they left off last season. A productive second half — in which Duff scored 13 of her game-high 18 points — helped Black Hills top Timberline, 49-39, in a nonleague season opener.