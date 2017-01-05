Brandi Thomas, former Elma and WSU player, turning Tenino around in first season as coach

Brandi Thomas, in her first year of coaching girls basketball at Tenino High School, knows what it’s like to walk in her players’ shoes.
Really, the same shoes.
The whole team, including Thomas, has them — Nike Zoom Clear Out basketball shoes in red, with a splash of pink, and a white base.
“I just think it really ties everything together,” said sophomore Rhian Mathis, one of Tenino’s captains this season. “It looks classy when everybody is wearing the same thing. It looks like a team — whole, you know?”
Before the season started, the team took a trip to Pullman to visit Thomas’ alma mater.
“That was really fun,” said sophomore Kaylee Schow, Tenino’s other team captain. “We hopped in two minivans and drove over. We got to stay in a hotel and do some team bonding.”
It was in Pullman, while watching the Washington State University women’s team play an exhibition game against Alaska-Anchorage, the girls found the perfect pair of shoes.
“It’s hilarious because I actually showed them that exact pair when we were talking about shoes,” Thomas said. “When we went to Pullman, I said, ‘Look, Nike’s got them on.’ ”
That’s what sparked the decision.
Nike McClure, a former Tenino player who developed into a local basketball star after transferring to W.F. West, was wearing them.
“They actually got to talk to her as well at shoot-around, which was really nice,” Thomas said. “They were talking about old teachers and about (Tenino). I’m back behind, watching this happen, and all of their faces are just glowing the whole time their down on the court.”
Tenino’s team met several players and coach June Daugherty and had tours of the Bohler Athletic Complex and the weight room facility.
Thomas said her players were in awe.
“It’s pretty crazy because we’re so tiny,” Mathis said. “There’s, like, 79 kids in my class. So, seeing something so big, and opportunities that are that big to look forward to that could be your future, is exciting.”
Giving her players a taste of the college atmosphere was what Thomas had in mind when scheduling the trip. She is also proof that a player from a smaller town can go big places.
“I was once here, and now I get to help them live their dreams and go on to what they want to do,” Thomas said. “It’s a good feeling to see that, to see them succeed, and know their potential.”
Thomas was a two-time Class 2A Evergreen Conference most valuable player at Elma High School and helped lead the Eagles to the state tournament.
She played four years at WSU before graduating in 2014 and spent one year playing professionally in Spain before returning to Washington.
Thomas was working at the Valley Athletic Club as a sports camp counselor when Olympia girls coach Jackie Robinson found her.
He thought Thomas looked familiar, so he asked what her name was. When she said Brandi Thomas, Robinson remembered when he saw her play in a summer league years earlier.
He asked if she was coaching anywhere and suggested she join him at Olympia, and Thomas agreed.
“Anytime she would walk in the building, their eyes would light up,” Robinson said. “There’s a lot of male coaches that coach females around here, but she’s a great female role model.
“That’s awesome for the girls to see. They gravitated toward her, they were sad when she left, but you knew she was going to leave.”
Thomas was ready to be a head coach even before she became an assistant at Olympia, Robinson said.
“Our very first game, she came in there, and she had a charisma about her,” Robinson said.
“I didn’t think I was going to get into it as soon as I did, but once you get into it, you just fall in love with it,” Thomas said.
When the job at Tenino opened up, Robinson encouraged Thomas to go after it.
“I know Brandi’s history, so to hear that someone who graduated from WSU and went and played professionally overseas, that’s exciting when you hear you’re going to have them as a coach,” Mathis said.
Now, in her first season as a head coach, Thomas said the group she has — two juniors and a handful of sophomores and freshman — is a dream come true.
“I told them we’re going to build a program this year,” Thomas said. “That’s where it all started. I know it takes a while, no matter what program or what school you’re at, for people to buy into your program, and that is eventually what will happen.
“Right now, it’s paying off. They’re hard workers, and I couldn’t be more thankful for such a great group of girls.”
Tenino finished 2-16 (2-12 in 1A Evergreen Conference) last season. The program has already more than quadrupled its win total — the Beavers are 9-2 — entering league play.
“Once they started to see, ‘Hey, we can do this,’ we kept building from there, and here we are,” Thomas said.
Mathis and Schow both anticipated improvement this season.
“A lot of the kids on our team, we’ve been playing basketball for a long time,” Mathis said. “When you think about it, the sophomore class, my class, we played with the juniors when we were in middle school, and we played with the freshmen when we were in middle school.
“We kind of all have a flow because we’ve played together for a really long time.”
Ask what this group might be able to accomplish by the time Mathis and Schow are seniors, and eyes start to get wide.
Tenino has advanced to the state playoffs six times in program history but hasn’t advanced out of the regional round since 2003.
“It’s important to keep them grounded still, but they’re very talented, and they know we can keep going up,” Thomas said.
Friday will provide a big test. The Beavers, who have won four of their past five games, travel to face league-favorite Montesano at 5:45 p.m.
“I truly think anything can happen on any given night,” Thomas said. “I told them, ‘You guys are scrappers. You work hard, and that can throw a team off.’ ”
Thomas said the unity the team has shown is what reminds her most of her playing days at Elma, which is something that helps strengthen the relationship between coach and player.
“Coming from someone who’s been in their shoes, I think that helps a bunch,” Thomas said. “It’s pretty neat that I feel like I can relate to them on the same level.”
