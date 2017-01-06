High School Sports

January 6, 2017 12:50 PM

Black Hills girls, Timberline and River Ridge boys near the top in first set of WIAA rankings

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released its first set of high school basketball rankings Friday afternoon.

The rankings, which will be updated daily on the WIAA’s website, are based on a Ratings Percentage Index the organization developed last year.

The formula — which considers a team’s winning percentage (25 percent), opponents winning percentage (50 percent) and opponents’ opponents winning percentage (25 percent) — will eventually help seed qualifying teams into the state regionals.

Several local teams are ranked among the top 16 teams — the number of teams that will eventually qualify for the state regionals through district tournaments — in the state in their classifications.

The 2A girls classification appears to be the most locally competitive early on.

Four teams in the 2A Evergreen Conference, including Black Hills (third), W.F. West (fourth), Centralia (14th) and Tumwater (15th), are ranked in the top 16.

River Ridge, which plays in the 2A South Puget Sound League, is ranked 10th.

Tenino, which finished 2-16 last season, is ranked 14th in 1A after a 9-2 start under first-year coach Brandi Thomas.

Timberline is the highest ranked local girls program in 3A at No. 16.

The Blazers are also the highest ranked local program in 3A boys at No. 4, topping Capital (10th), which beat them in a 3A South Sound Conference game earlier this season.

River Ridge (fourth), Tumwater (eighth) and W.F. West (10th) are the highest ranked local boys programs in 2A.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

WIAA high school basketball rankings

Rankings are based on a Ratings Percentage Index that includes the following criteria: Winning percentage (25 percent), opponents winning percentage (50 percent) and opponents’ opponents winning percentage (25 percent).

BOYS

SCHOOL

RANKING

RATING

RECORD

4A

Olympia

35

0.511

7-4

3A

Timberline

4

0.655

6-3

Capital

10

0.646

10-1

North Thurston

23

0.586

6-4

Shelton

38

0.505

5-5

Yelm

55

0.443

3-7

2A

River Ridge

4

0.622

8-3

Tumwater

8

0.598

6-4

W.F. West

10

0.584

6-3

Centralia

23

0.551

6-3

Black Hills

37

0.496

5-4

Rochester

60

0.396

3-6

1A

Elma

47

0.438

2-10

Tenino

61

0.347

2-11

2B

Northwest Christian

35

0.487

3-6

Rainier

37

0.483

5-5

GIRLS

SCHOOL

RANKING

RATING

RECORD

4A

Olympia

46

0.486

5-6

3A

Timberline

16

0.579

6-4

Shelton

27

0.523

7-3

North Thurston

47

0.451

2-8

Capital

51

0.436

5-6

Yelm

36

0.491

4-6

2A

Black Hills

3

0.653

9-1

W.F. West

4

0.653

8-0

River Ridge

10

0.571

8-3

Centralia

14

0.561

5-4

Tumwater

15

0.556

6-3

Rochester

40

0.467

3-7

1A

Tenino

14

0.592

9-2

Elma

31

0.510

4-6

2B

Rainier

38

0.465

1-7

Northwest Christian

42

0.452

2-7

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Brandi Thomas takes reins as Tenino girls basketball coach

View more video

Sports Videos