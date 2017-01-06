Black Hills girls, Timberline and River Ridge boys near the top in first set of WIAA rankings

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released its first set of high school basketball rankings Friday afternoon.
The rankings, which will be updated daily on the WIAA’s website, are based on a Ratings Percentage Index the organization developed last year.
The formula — which considers a team’s winning percentage (25 percent), opponents winning percentage (50 percent) and opponents’ opponents winning percentage (25 percent) — will eventually help seed qualifying teams into the state regionals.
Several local teams are ranked among the top 16 teams — the number of teams that will eventually qualify for the state regionals through district tournaments — in the state in their classifications.
The 2A girls classification appears to be the most locally competitive early on.
Four teams in the 2A Evergreen Conference, including Black Hills (third), W.F. West (fourth), Centralia (14th) and Tumwater (15th), are ranked in the top 16.
River Ridge, which plays in the 2A South Puget Sound League, is ranked 10th.
Tenino, which finished 2-16 last season, is ranked 14th in 1A after a 9-2 start under first-year coach Brandi Thomas.
Timberline is the highest ranked local girls program in 3A at No. 16.
The Blazers are also the highest ranked local program in 3A boys at No. 4, topping Capital (10th), which beat them in a 3A South Sound Conference game earlier this season.
River Ridge (fourth), Tumwater (eighth) and W.F. West (10th) are the highest ranked local boys programs in 2A.
WIAA high school basketball rankings
Rankings are based on a Ratings Percentage Index that includes the following criteria: Winning percentage (25 percent), opponents winning percentage (50 percent) and opponents’ opponents winning percentage (25 percent).
BOYS
SCHOOL
RANKING
RATING
RECORD
4A
Olympia
35
0.511
7-4
3A
Timberline
4
0.655
6-3
Capital
10
0.646
10-1
North Thurston
23
0.586
6-4
Shelton
38
0.505
5-5
Yelm
55
0.443
3-7
2A
River Ridge
4
0.622
8-3
Tumwater
8
0.598
6-4
W.F. West
10
0.584
6-3
Centralia
23
0.551
6-3
Black Hills
37
0.496
5-4
Rochester
60
0.396
3-6
1A
Elma
47
0.438
2-10
Tenino
61
0.347
2-11
2B
Northwest Christian
35
0.487
3-6
Rainier
37
0.483
5-5
GIRLS
SCHOOL
RANKING
RATING
RECORD
4A
Olympia
46
0.486
5-6
3A
Timberline
16
0.579
6-4
Shelton
27
0.523
7-3
North Thurston
47
0.451
2-8
Capital
51
0.436
5-6
Yelm
36
0.491
4-6
2A
Black Hills
3
0.653
9-1
W.F. West
4
0.653
8-0
River Ridge
10
0.571
8-3
Centralia
14
0.561
5-4
Tumwater
15
0.556
6-3
Rochester
40
0.467
3-7
1A
Tenino
14
0.592
9-2
Elma
31
0.510
4-6
2B
Rainier
38
0.465
1-7
Northwest Christian
42
0.452
2-7
