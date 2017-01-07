Prep roundup: Luke Lovelady scores 32 points to lead Life Christian to a big win over Chief Leschi

Boys basketball
Top performer: Luke Lovelady, Life Christian, senior
32 points, 18 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 blocked shots, 4 dunks in an 89-69 victory over Chief Leschi
Life Christian 89, Chief Leschi 69: The Eagles kept out of reach of the Warriors in a strong showing that saw an all-star performance from senior Luke Lovelady, who was a force of nature all over the court Saturday.
Lovelady scored 32 points, and had four dunks, which coach Mark Lovelady said was “always nice at our level as you don’t see that very often.”
Luke Lovelady filled the stats sheet with 18 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots.
Mark Lovelady had nothing but praise for the Chief Leschi Warriors, saying that “they have some great athletes on their team and they’re very well-coached.”
Life Christian will play Willapa Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Peninsula 63, Jefferson 50: The Seahawks flew to victory against the Raiders in a hard-fought game that saw Peninsula’s Seth Kasteler and Nate Thompson each score a team-high 16 points.
The highest scorer for the game was Jefferson senior Jake Kuchmiy, who got 20 points.
Peninsula will host North Thurston at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Federal Way 108, Kent-Meridian 67: The Eagles outclassed the Royals in a strong victory that saw the Federal Way team break into the tripl- digit scoring club.
Federal Way was led by senior Malcolm Cola, who scored 30 points, and junior Etan Collins, who added 20.
Federal Way will visit Decatur at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 51, Cedar Park Christian 46: The Hawks beat out the Lions with Adam Bailey scoring a game-high 19 points for the winners.
Mount Rainier Lutheran will visit Evergreen Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Top performer: Alyssa Donaldson, Life Christian, senior
Scored 22 points in a 55-37 victory over Chief Leschi
Curtis 41, Puyallup 32: The Curtis Vikings proved themselves to be the better Vikings on a game Saturday night against the Puyallup Vikings.
Leading the charge for Curtis were Jalaiya Frederick and Ella Brubaker, who both put up 11 points.
Sharay Trotter added seven points for Curtis.
Curtis will visit Bellarmine Prep at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Life Christian 55, Chief Leschi 37: The Eagles soared above the Warriors in a decisive victory that saw the Life Christian team playing strong offensively as well as defensively.
The Eagles held Chief Leschi to single digits in the second quarter (five points) and fourth quarter (six points).
Life Christian’s senior captain, Alyssa Donaldson, scored 22 points.
Life Christian will visit Willapa Valley at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Cedar Park Christian 39, Mount Rainier Lutheran 26: Junior Jennifer Perekopskaya led the Lions to victory with 13 points.
Cedar Park Christian will host Arlington Christian at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
