High school sports roundup for Jan. 9

Boys Basketball
Top performer: Genaro Castenada, Highline, senior — 30 points in 68-55 win over Eatonville.
Highline 68, Eatonville 55: The Pirates defeated the Cruisers behind an offensive explosion from Genaro Castenada.
Castenada scored a game-high 30 points, while Amir Shazaad chipped in 10 points to lead Highline to victory.
Highline plays Orting at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Timberline 70, Yelm 49: Four Blazers scored in double figures as Timberline beat the Tornados.
Erik Stevenson led all scorers with 19 points, Jaelen Bush and Tariq Romain scored 12 points apiece and Eli Morton added 11 for the Blazers.
But it was Timberline’s defense that won the game according to head coach Allen Thompson.
“I thought that in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, Romain and Isaac Thompson were effective in our defensive plan,” Thompson said.
Timberline hosts Central Kitsap at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fife 72, Washington 47: A strong second-half performance pushed the Trojans past the Patriots.
Fife scored 41 points in the second half alone using a balanced attack which saw 12 players contributing points. Bryson Williams led the way with 14 points, while Eli Graham added 13 of his own for the Trojans.
“We really shared the ball a lot,” Fife assistant coach Terrence Troupe said. “A strong third quarter is what did it for us. We shared the ball, defended. We turned turnovers into easy offense and shared the ball really well.”
Fife travels to Lindbergh on Wednesday night for a tipoff at 7 p.m.
Lakes 82, Bethel 63: The Lancers defeated the Braves thanks to two 20-point performances.
Zachary Nykowski led with a game-high 24 points and Daeshawn Wayne added 21 as the Lancers scored 28 points alone in the third quarter. Lakes scored 53 total points in the second half to help secure the victory.
The Lancers travel to Lincoln on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Kendall Bird, White River, senior — double-double (30 points, 13 rebounds) in 80-51 win over Lindbergh.
White River 80, Lindbergh 51: Kendall Bird and the Hornets stung the Eagles in a blowout win.
Bird scored a double-double of 30 points — going an amazing 13 of 17 from the field — and grabbed 13 rebounds, while the Lavinder siblings, Georgia (13 points) and Sophia (9 points) provided support.
White River travels to Franklin Pierce on Wednesday, with tipoff set for 5:15 p.m.
Orting 52, Tyee 39: The Cardinals soared above the Totems in a strong showing that saw Orting pull away in a big fourth quarter performance, outscoring its opponents 21-6 to take the win.
Leading the way for the Cardinals was junior Sarah Fohn who scored 14 points.
Orting will play next at home against Highline at 7 p.m. on Wednesday
Comments