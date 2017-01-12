High School Sports

January 12, 2017 11:52 AM

WSSCA releases 2016 all-state girls soccer teams

Staff report

Five local girls soccer players were recognized as all-state selections by the Washington State Soccer Coaches Association.

The WSSCA all-state soccer teams, which were voted on by coaches, were released Tuesday.

Olympia’s Jenna Killman, a Division I soccer commit, who will play at the University of New Mexico, was a second-team Class 4A selection at forward. She was also named The Olympian’s All-Area girls soccer player of the year in November.

The other four honorees all play in the 2A Evergreen Conference, and were each also selected to The Olympian’s All-Area team.

Three seniors from Tumwater, which advanced to the 2A state playoffs in 2016, were recognized.

Kayse Smack was a first team selection on defense. She was also the 2A EvCo defensive player of the year, helping the T-Birds allow less than one goal per game, and post 10 regulation shutouts.

Bella Foos, who led Tumwater with 23 goals, was a second team selection at forward.

Stephanie Moore was an honorable mention selection at midfielder. She added 18 goals for the T-Birds.

Black Hills forward Sydney Lowe, a junior, was an honorable mention selection.

WSSCA All State 2016 Fall Soccer Publication by TJ Cotterill on Scribd

