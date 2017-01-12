Elma vs Tenino Girls Basketball

Elma's Brooke Sutherby pulls down a rebound in front of Tenino's Olivia Bailon during Thursday night's girls basketball game at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Elma's Kali Rambo flies to the basket against Tenino defender Rhian Mathis during Thursday night's girls basketball game at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Elma's Quin Mikel (center) battles Tenino's Kaylee Schow (left) and Emma Homan for a rebound during Thursday night's girls basketball game at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Elma's Quin Mikel drives the lane during Thursday night's girls basketball game against Tenino at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Elma defenders Molly Johnston (left) and Quin Mikel put the squeeze on Tenino's Emma Homann (42) during Thursday night's girls basketball game at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Tenino head coach Brandi Thomas returned to her alma mater as the Beavers faced off against the Elma Eagles in Thursday night's girls basketball game at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Tenino 's Emma Homann flies down the lane during Thursday night's girls basketball game at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Tenino's Rhian Mathis flies to the basket past Elma defender Peyton Elliott during Thursday night's girls basketball game at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Elma's Kali Rambo (34) beatsTenino's Rhian Mathis to a rebound during Thursday night's girls basketball game at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Elma students cheer on the Eagles during Thursday night's girls basketball game against Tenino at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Tenino's Emma Homann muscles a rebound away from Elma's Molly Johnston during Thursday night's girls basketball game at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Tenino's Emma Homann hits the floor to chase down a loose ball during Thursday night's girls basketball game at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Tenino defender Kaylee Schow (right) pressures Elma's Peyton Elliott during Thursday night's girls basketball game at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
The Elma cheerleaders fire up the crowd during a time out in Thursday night's girls basketball game against Tenino at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
Elma's Quin Mikel is welcomed by students during player introductions before Thursday night's girls basketball game against Tenino at Elma High School on Jan. 12, 2017.
