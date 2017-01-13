Prep roundup: Tumwater boys sink buzzer-beater to tip Black Hills in hoops

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Brian Marty, Tumwater
Scored 16 points in 53-52 win over Black Hills, including the buzzer-beater for the win.
Tumwater 53, Black Hills 52: A rival is supposed to know how to play their opponent up and down the court, and the T-Birds were able to do that against the Wolves.
Having control in the first three quarters, Tumwater held onto the ball and pressed the Black Hills offense into making bad shots and not being able to get anything going.
“I thought we made it tough for them all four quarters. We went man to man all game,” said T-Birds coach Thomas Rowswell. “Black Hills did a great job coming back in the fourth, though.”
And it would be in the final few seconds of that fourth quarter that would create a lot of drama. With only 3.8 seconds left on the clock, the Wolves made a shot that would put them up by one.
Then Brian Marty stepped up. The T-Bird took the ball down the court and threw his shot up. The buzzer rang and the ball went through, giving Tumwater the win.
Marty led his team in points scored with 16, but he also got some great help from CJ Geathers, who scored 14 on the night.
“Geathers and Marty have great chemistry on the court,” Rowswell said. “Marty will drive to draw the defense, giving Geathers a good chance to score from outside.”
The Wolves were led by Noah Brewer’s 14 points, but the last second shot did them in.
Peninsula 53, Timberline 52: The Blazers saw their chance to win bounce around in the hoop three times, but the bucket wouldn’t fall.
Trailing by six entering the fourth quarter, the Blazers played strong defense but couldn’t capitalize on defensive rebounds.
“They really didn’t make points in the fourth quarter, and we had that chance to win,” said Timberline coach Allen Thomas. “We were on a five-game win streak coming in, but I think this was good for us. We were comfortable.”
Leading the scores was Tariq Romain with 18 points for the Blazers, but it was Cade McGill’s 16 points for the Seahawks and Seth Kasteler’s 15 that really pushed the Seahawks ahead.
Foss 60, Fife 56: The Falcons barely escaped the Trojans on the road, but were able to rally behind Donald Scott’s 19 points.
The game was played pretty evenly by both teams throughout, trading buckets and runs.
“Both sides were able to slow it down and play good defense,” said Fife assistant coach Terrance Troupe. “We slowed down their tempo, though, and played good defense.”
But Scott was too much to handle at the end, and helping out during the game was Demetrius Crosby, scoring 11 points to aid his teammates.
Malachi Afework was the leading scorer for the Trojans as he earned 16 points on the night.
Clover Park 75, Eatonville 67: It may be safe to say that Davien Harris-Williams is the spark for the Warriors offense. And after a night where he knocked down ten 3-point shots, it has become pretty clear.
Harris-Williams was the offensive focal point as he led all scores with 40 points on the night.
Ray Springer for the Eagles scored 21 points in their effort.
Spanaway Lake 58, Lakes 52: Though the Sentinels started off a little sloppy, patience was key for them to earn the home victory over the Lancers.
“Once we let the game come to us, we were able to get into our rhythm and knock down the shots we needed to,” said coach Dominic Batten. “Our defense definitely kept us in the game.”
Jordan Garner of the Sentinels was particularly effective, even amongst a team that has five guys nearly averaging double digit points, grabbing 25 points on the night.
“He has always been very effective,” Batten said. “He was left open and knocked down the shots we needed him to.”
The Sentinels are doing all of this without their second best scorer and top rebounder Isiah Turner as well, stepping up and keeping it close against traditional PCL powerhouses like Lincoln and Wilson.
The Lancers, though they fell to the Sentinels, were led by Dedrian Milligan and Daeshawn Wayne, scoring 17 and 14 points respectively.
Boys Wrestling
Top Performer: Ben Gore, Orting
Defeated his opponent Andy Augilera of Toppenish 5-2 in their 152 lb. match.
Toppenish 33, Orting 28: A full crowd of people were able to see the top two 2A wrestling teams go at it on Friday night.
The Cardinals made their way to visit the Wildcats as two evenly matched teams would go at it. A few freshman made their mark by winning their matches and getting pins, but it was Ben Gore in the 152-pound match that really had a night.
“He beat a returning state finalist in a hard-fought match,” said coach Jody Coleman. “Some kids lost in overtime, though. But I think they would have beaten their guys tonight if given another shot.”
Gore easily defeated his opponent, 5-2. Other winners for the Cardinals tonight were Dylan Amadeo in the 195-pound class, pinning his opponent in 5:54 and Alex Cruz in the 132-pound class, defeating his opponent handily at 12-2.
Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Alexius Foster, Franklin Pierce, Senior
39 points in 73-56 win over Lindbergh
Bethel 64, Wilson 58: Tianna and Tiarra Brown combined to score 52 points for the Braves in an impressive win over the Rams.
“The Brown sisters were on tonight,” Bethel head coach John Ainslie said. “We came on in the second half. We had great ball movement. We worked it to the open spots. That’s where the Browns would score points.”
Tianna led all scorers with 32 points, while Tiarra scored 20. The two combined for six 3-pointers in the first half. Not to be outdone, Josie Matz had an impressive offensive performance for the Rams. Matz finished the game with 26, getting to the free throw line and converting often.
Bethel hosts Lakes on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Yelm 63, Central Kitsap 52: The Tornados got off to a fast start against the Cougars, leading to a win.
The Tornados led 15-7 after the first quarter and were able to keep that lead throughout the game. Chloe Zimmerman led her squad with 14 points. Kylee Sweeney and Haylee Sleeman combined for 24 points, each scoring 12.
“It was a really well rounded ball game for our kids,” Yelm head coach Russ Riches said. “Every time they would try to make a run we would answer. It was definitely one of those knock down drag out games where nobody’s gonna let it die without a fight.”
Yelm heads to Timberline for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday.
Peninsula 58, Timberline 46: The Seahawks outstanding defense was the reason they left the gym on Friday with a win over the Blazers.
“Our defense won the game tonight, stellar defense,” Peninsula assistant coach Matt Baker said. “Basically, we stayed in a zone all night. We kept track of their shooter and she wasn’t able to get loose.”
The game was within reach for the Blazers had a into the final quarter as the Seahawks had a 38-33 lead. The Seahawks went 13-for-18 from the free throw line, securing the win. Belle Frazier led the team with 19 points.
Peninsula head to Capital on Wednesday with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Franklin Pierce 73, Lindbergh 56: Powered by a 39 performance from Alexius Foster, the Cardinals flew past the Eagles for the win.
The Cardinals held a 17 point lead after the first quarter. The Eagles stormed back, making it a seven point game at halftime. The Cardinals outscored the Eagles 44-35 in the second half to secure the win.
The Cardinals host Evergreen on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tacoma Baptist 60, Quilcene 37: A strong first half performance from the Crusaders set the tone in a win over the Rangers.
The Crusaders started the game with a 20-8 run in the first quarter. They held a 32-17 lead at half. Brooklyn Pascua was sensational, scoring 29 points in the win. The Rangers did have a standout in Katie Love as she scored 19.
Tacoma Baptists heads to Three Rivers Christian on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Comments