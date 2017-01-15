Prep roundup: Luke Lovelady has 28 points and 22 rebounds in Life Christian’s victory over Raymond

Boys basketball
Top performer: Luke Lovelady, Life Christian
28 points, 22 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 blocks in an 80-46 win over Raymond
Life Christian 80, Raymond 46: Luke Lovelady was unstoppable as the Eagles were flying high in their dominant victory over the Seagulls on Saturday.
Lovelady was all over the court, getting a game-high 28 points as well as seven assists. On defense, he had six blocks. Rounding out a stellar performance, he pulled down 22 rebounds.
“Our kids got out to a great start,” said Eagles coach Mark Lovelady.
Life Christian didn’t slow down after intermission, outscoring Raymond in the third quarter, 24-6.
The Eagles’ Eric Overgaard had 15 points, going 5 of 6 on 3-point attempts, and C.J. Kovacs had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
In a rematch, Life Christian will host Raymond at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sumner 73, South Kitsap 68: The Spartans overcame the scoring of the Wolves’ James Buckley.
Buckley scored 40 points, including seven 3-pointers.
“He kept them in the game,” said Sumner coach Jake Jackson.
Jackson said “some big rebounds down the stretch” kept the Spartans on top.
Sumner senior Seth Carnahan had 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Sumner will play at Emerald Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday.
Emerald Ridge 56, Olympia 54: The Jaguars were up by four points going into the final quarter and managed to hold on.
Leading the way for Emerald Ridge was senior Jason Cassens, who scored a game-high 27 points.
Emerald Ridge will play at South Kitsap at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tacoma Baptist 66, Three Rivers Christian 32: P.J. Talen could not be stopped as the Crusaders cruised to victory.
Talen scored a game-high 26 points and had 12 rebounds despite playing only four minutes in the second half.
“We played our best 16 minutes of basketball for the season” Tacoma Baptist coach Rich Hamlin said about his team’s first-half performance. “What made it the best was our defensive intensity. We were just flying around, and I was very pleased with our defensive efforts.”
The first half saw Tacoma Baptist outscore Three Rivers Christian, 42-9, including 22-2 in the first quarter.
Tacoma Baptist will host Naselle at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Girls basketball
Top performer: Kaylee Schow, Tenino
15 points, 7 rebounds in a 39-31 win over Charles Wright Academy
Rogers 67, Graham-Kapowsin 9: The Rams were unstoppable against the Eagles.
Rogers senior Jessi Westering scored 12 points and Avery Campbell and Maddie Egan got 10 apiece.
The Eagles were held scoreless in the third quarter.
Rogers will play at Bellarmine Prep at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tacoma Baptist 37, Three Rivers Christian 30: The Crusaders won a narrow victory behind seniors Abby Leaman and Maddie Kitselman, who scored nine points apiece.
Selena Carns led Three Rivers Christian with 12 points.
Tacoma Baptist will play at Christian Faith at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Raymond 42, Life Christian 37: The Seagulls proved to be the dominant birds, pulling ahead of the Eagles in the final quarter.
The teams were tied at 29-29 after three quarters, and Raymond outscored its opponent, 13-8, in the fourth.
Aubree Gardner scored a game-high 12 points for the Seagulls.
Raymond will play at North Beach at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tenino 39, Charles Wright Academy 31: The Beavers built a dam that held back the Tarriers, with steals being a deciding factor.
Tenino coach Brandi Thomas pointed to her team’s 16 steals as being game-changers, saying: “With our press, we just were in the right spots at the right times and that definitely benefited us going into the half.”
Tenino sophomore Kaylee Schow scored a game-high 15 points and had seven rebounds. Teammate Olivia Bailon also had seven rebounds.
Tenino will play at Forks at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
