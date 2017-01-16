MLK Classic: Timberline outlasts Wilson; Abes remain unbeaten by edging Foss

Wilson forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. bangs into Timberline guard Erik Stevenson on a drive to the basket. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
As Wilson's Prince Hamilton, left, and Jamin Faalogo wrestle for a loose ball, the Blazers' Isaac Thompson dives into the action.Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Timberline guard Tariq Romain drives on Kiwanis Thomas of Wilson.
Timberline coach Allen Thomas directs his players. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Timberline's Jaelen Bush seals off Prince Hamilton of Wilson. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Hunter Campau of Foss looks for room as Wilson's Nathaniel Stokes defends. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Timberline guard Erik Stevenson looks for room against Wilson's Nathaniel Stokes. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Timberline guard Tariq Romain drives to the hole against Wilson's Anthony Stokes as the Rams' Kiwanis Thomas looks on. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Players huddle as Timberline's Erik Stevenson shoots free throws on a technical. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Timberline coach Allen Thomas talks with the Blazers during a timeout. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Timberline's Eli Morton gets his shot swatted away. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Lincoln players whoop it up after holding off Foss in the final seconds to remain undefeated. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Lincoln's Tevante Anderson stretches to maintain possession of a loose ball as Antonney Henry of Foss pursues. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Foss forward Roberto Gittens crashes toward the hole after being fouled by a pair of Lincoln defenders. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Wilson coach Dave Alwert checks in with Prince Hamilton. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Abe players celebrate their win over Foss. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Lincoln's Emmett Linton, left, and Demetrius Crosby of collide trying to snag an entry pass in the waning seconds of the third quarter. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Lincoln' Emmitt Linton glides to the hole as Micah Pollard of Foss defends. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Donald Scott of Foss shoots a jumper over Lincoln defenders. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Lincoln's Tevante Anderson snakes past Donald Scott of Foss on a layup attempt. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Lincoln coach Aubrey Shelton hoists up his daughter, Claire, after coaching the Abes to a win over Foss to remain unbeaten. Photo taken in Tacoma on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
