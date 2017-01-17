Olympia vs Curtis Girls Basketball

Curtis senior guard Kaelin Williams-Kennedy (32) pulls down a rebound between Olympia's Amelia Ack (5) and Ibelema Stahmer during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place on Jan. 17, 2017.
Olympia's Amelia Ack takes as tumble as Curtis defender Kayrena Taylor forces a turnover during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place on Jan. 17, 2017.
Olympia defender Emily Church (right) draws a charge on Curtis' Jalaiya Frederick as she drives the baseline during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place on Jan. 17, 2017.
Olympia junior guard Averie Stock drives against Curtis defender Isabella Joseph during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place on Jan. 17, 2017.
Curtis defender Aeja Upchurch pressures Olympia's Lilly Landers during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place on Jan. 17, 2017.
Curtis senior guard Hailey Marsh (22) pulls down a rebound over teammate Isabella Joseph and Olympia's Emily Church during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place on Jan. 17, 2017.
Olympia's Francis Brown dishes off a pass as she drives the lane against Curtis defender Sharay Trotter during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place on Jan. 17, 2017.
Curtis freshman guard Ella Brubaker puts up a shot as she flies past Olympia defender Lilly Landers (15) during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place on Jan. 17, 2017.
Curtis freshman guard Kayrena Taylor (25) puts up a shot over Olympia defender Amelia Ack during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place on Jan. 17, 2017.
Curtis freshman guard Isabella Joseph pushes the ball up court in front of Olympia's Emily Church and Averie Stock (10) during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place on Jan. 17, 2017.
Olympia's Lilly Landers (15) fights off Curtis senior guard Hailey Marsh for a rebound during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place on Jan. 17, 2017.
