High school sports roundup for Jan. 17, 2017

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Davien Harris-Williams, Clover Park — scored 31 points in 82-63 win over Highline.
Clover Park 82, Highline 63: In Coach Mel Ninnis’ system, Davien Harris-Williams is a player that has to get hot, along with another teammate for the Warriors, to see success. On Tuesday, Harris-Williams scored 31 against the Pirates.
But as it has proven all year long, Harris-Williams cannot do it all himself, and that’s where Anthony Grassi and JonJon Sealy step in.
Grassi scored 17 points and Sealy added 14 as all three Warriors proved too much for the Pirates.
Highline was led offensively by Genaro Castenada with 16 points.
Curtis 49, Olympia 41: The Vikings had three players reach double-digits in scoring to steal away the road victory from the Bears.
John Moore and Sindou Diallo each scored 15 points for Curtis while Zack Paulsen added 13 for a large majority of the Vikings’ offense.
Lucas Bowser and Hunter Sipe tried to keep pace with the Curtis trio, but they only reached 12 and 11 points respectively for Olympia.
River Ridge 52, Eatonville 46: Despite Brooks Moeller and Carson Hutchigns combining for 33 points, the Cruisers fell short against the Hawks.
Jordan Skipper-Brown and the rest of the Hawks used a spread-out offense, which helped Skipper-Brown to 15 points. DeNero Washington and Kolton Knox each scored eight points in the win.
White River 68, Fife 56: The Hornets had half of their scorers reach double-digits as they took the win away from the Trojans on the road.
Alex Wallen scored 18 points, Cameron Cawley added 15 and Ryan Larsen chipped in 13 to lead the night in scoring for White River.
Fife’s Tavis Johnson led his team in scoring with 14 points on the night.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 89, Quilcene 62: Adam Bailey may have had a 27-point night to lead the Hawks over the Rangers, but Jack Shannon had a career-best 23 points in the victory.
Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Claire Lyons, Mount Rainier Lutheran — scored 25 points in 62-46 win over Quilcene.
Eatonville 47, River Ridge 40: The Cruisers had a rough time on offense, but were able to earn the win over the Hawks on Tuesday.
“They challenged a lot of our shots and we should have made some more than we did,” said Eatonville coach Jess VanderWeerdt. “Even though we rebounded really well tonight, having something around 20 offensive rebounds.”
The Cruisers were led by Sammie Swartout, scoring 17 points on the night. Helping out were the Jumper sisters Madison with 14 and McKenzie with 10 points.
Enumclaw found that moving the ball up the court and finding the open shooter was its best strategy, but had a hard time stopping River Ridge’s Mia Flores.
Flores’ 22 points helped keep the Hawks in the game, but ultimately it wasn’t enough.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 62, Quilcene 46: Claire Lyons may not have scored the most points in this game, but her 25 points did lead the Hawks over the Rangers.
The top scorer of the game was Allison Jones for Quilcene, putting up 26 points.
However, it was Lyons’ teammates that helped pick up the slack including Katia Cureton, who scored 14 points.
Auburn Riverside 62, Auburn Mountainview 46: Olivia Denton dominated the floor as the Ravens defeated the Lions.
Denton scored 21 points on the night, leading all scorers. McKenzi Williams added 15 points and Faith Turner chipped in 12 for Auburn Riverside.
