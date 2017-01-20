Timberline vs Capital Boys Basketball

Timberline defender Jaelen Bush squares off against Capital's TJ Mickelson as he drives to the key during Friday night's boys basket game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 20, 2017.
Capital's Chris Penner flies down the lane against Timberline defender Terran Meland during Friday night's boys basket game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 20, 2017.
Capital defender TJ Mickelson draws a charge on Timberline's Erik Stevenson during Friday night's boys basket game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 20, 2017.
Capital's Matt Mickelson flies to the basket against Timberline defender Hunter Campau during Friday night's boys basket game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 20, 2017.
Capital's Chris Penner flies down the lane against Timberline defender Jamin Faalogo during Friday night's boys basket game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 20, 2017.
Capital's Chris Penner (right) challenges 6'8" Timberline post Jaelen Bush as he powers down the lane during Friday night's boys basket game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 20, 2017.
Timberline's Erik Stevenson (10) runs into an army of Capital defenders (from left) Luke Layton, Grant Erickson, TJ Mickelson and Chris Penner during Friday night's boys basket game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 20, 2017.
Timberline's Eli Morton puts up a three-point shot during Friday night's boys basket game against Capital at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 20, 2017.
Capital head coach Brian Vandiver and the Cougars celebrate as they jump out to an early lead on the Timberline Blazers during Friday night's boys basket game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 20, 2017.
Timberline's Erik Stevenson drives the baseline against Capital defenders TJ Mickelson (10) and Luke Layton during Friday night's boys basket game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 20, 2017.
Timberline's Jaelen Bush pulls down a pass between Capital defenders Luke Layton (33) and Grant Erickson during Friday night's boys basket game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 20, 2017.
