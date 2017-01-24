High school sports roundup for Jan. 24, 2017

0:54 Just hop in your bright orange survival capsule if tsunami hits Washington Pause

0:59 Olympia's Artesian Commons draws diverse visitors

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

2:01 Sid Otton statue unveiled Saturday in Tumwater

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

1:58 Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei on first day of 2017 training camp