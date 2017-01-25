AP high school boys basketball rankings, Jan. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL
The following high school basketball rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press. WIAA RPI rankings, entering Jan. 25, in parenthesis.
CLASS 4A
1. Federal Way (19-0) — (5)
2. Gonzaga Prep (15-1) — (2)
3. Union (14-2) — (1)
4. Kentwood (17-2) — (4)
5. Ferris (13-3) — (7)
6. Curtis (16-2) — (11)
7. Davis (12-3) — (3)
8. Glacier Peak (14-1) — (10)
9. Central Valley (12-4) — (8)
10. Bothell (13-4) — (13)
CLASS 3A
1. Nathan Hale (16-0) — (1)
2. Garfield (15-2) — (2)
3. Lincoln (16-0) — (4)
4. Rainier Beach (12-3) — (8)
5. West Seattle (14-4) — (3)
6. Stanwood (14-1) — (12)
6 (tie). Shadle Park (13-3) — (18)
8. Seattle Prep (13-4) — (11)
9. Shorecrest (15-1) — (13)
10. Cleveland (14-4) — (10)
CLASS 2A
1. Clarkston (14-2) — (2)
2. Foss (14-5) — (25)
2 (tie). Anacortes (13-2) — (4)
4. Mark Morris (10-4) — (3)
5. Selah (13-3) — (5)
6. North Kitsap (15-2) — (10)
7. Lynden (10-4) — (1)
8. Tumwater (11-4) — (7)
9. River Ridge (12-6) — (15)
10. Pullman (11-4) — (6)
CLASS 1A
1. Zillah (14-1) — (3)
2. Freeman (16-1) — (1)
3. King’s (13-3) — (5)
4. Lynden Christian (12-4) — (2)
5. Mount Baker (13-3) — (10)
6. Northwest School (12-2) — (8)
7. LaCenter (9-3) — (9)
8. Medical Lake (12-5) — (12)
9. Chelan (11-4) — (4)
10. Seattle Academy (10-5) — (13)
CLASS 2B
1. Life Christian (17-1) — (1)
2. Napavine (14-0) — (3)
3. Kittitas (13-0) — (2)
4. Northwest Christian of Colbert (14-1) — (4)
5. Brewster (16-1) — (5)
6. Adna (12-3) — (7)
7. DeSales (12-3) — (10)
8. Toutle Lake (11-4) — (14)
9. Ilwaco (14-4) — (8)
10. Chief Leschi (14-4) — (13)
CLASS 1B
1. Lummi (13-2) — (1)
2. Sunnyside Christian (12-1) — (5)
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline (15-2) — (4)
4. Taholah (13-2) — (10)
5. Yakima Tribal (13-4) — (3)
6. Neah Bay (14-3) — (2)
7. Pomeroy (14-1) — (8)
8. Cedar Park Christian (13-3) — (15)
9. Muckleshoot Tribal (9-3) — (6)
10. Puget Sound Adventist (11-4) — (14)
