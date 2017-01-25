Timberline vs North Thurston Girls Basketball

North Thurston's Brooklyn Harn (2) hits the floor with Timberline's Briyanna Gardner (from left), Ari Bush and Rayanna Dyas as they battle for a loose ball during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 25, 2017.
Timberline's Rayanna Dyas (center) fights through the defensive squeeze of North Thurston's Quinlan Christian (left) and Broolyn Harn during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 25, 2017.
Timberline's Rayanna Dyas flies down the lane against North Thurston defender Brooklyn Harn during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 25, 2017.
Timberline's Mia Harriott flies down the lane against North Thurston defender Quinlan Christian during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 25, 2017.
Timberline's Cadence Monti puts up a jumper over North Thurston defender Brooklyn Harn during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 25, 2017.
Timberline's Cadence Monti puts up a three-point attempt during Wednesday night's girls basketball game against North Thurston at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 25, 2017.
North Thurston's Janae Kalama is shut off by Timberline defender Keshara Romain (left) and Cadence Monti during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 25, 2017.
Timberline's Ari Bush dishes off a pass under pressure from North Thurston defender Quinlan Christian during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 25, 2017.
North Thurston's Brooklyn Harn and Lauren Bailey leap for a rebound between Timberline's Mia Harriott (33) and Rayanna Dyas during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 25, 2017.
Timberline's Briyanna Gardner greets the game officials during Wednesday night's girls basketball game against North Thurston at Timberline High School in Lacey on Jan. 25, 2017.
