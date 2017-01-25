Prep roundup: Clover Park turns it up in the fourth quarter to defeat Eatonville, 59-52

Boys basketball
Top performer: Chris Penner, Capital
Scored 31 points in an 88-59 win over Yelm.
Clover Park 59, Eatonville 52: The Warriors exploded in the fourth quarter for 23 points after they struggled to get any rhythm on offense against the Cruisers on Wednesday.
“We were down four at one point in the fourth quarter,” Clover Park assistant coach Anthony Crawford said. “Trejaan Harris had three key assists to Anthony Grassi, who had three key 3-pointers to extend the lead, and that sealed the game. It was a great team win tonight.”
Davien Harris-Williams led his team in scoring with 13 points. Grassi and D.J. Kerson each scored 12 points to back up their teammate.
Eatonville was led by Carson Hutchings’ game-high scoring 26 points, and Brooks Moeller chipped in 12.
Puyallup 72, Rogers 62: A tight first half between the Vikings and Rams turned into a scoring marathon for these two team, particularly between James Baker and Brennan Winter.
Winter, of the Vikings, led his team with 29 points. And thanks to some favorable matchups that saw the Rams using their big guys to guard him, Winter was able to make five 3-pointers.
“It was a close game at the half,” said Dan Balmer, Puyallup head coach. “We had the good combination of making seven 3-pointers in the second half and our free throws down the stretch.”
The Rams’ Baker led all scorers with 30 points, and Micah Jones added 11 for Rogers.
Landen Neff helped the Vikings with 16 points.
Stadium 73, Bethel 63: It was a close game until the fourth quarter when the Tigers started to pull away thanks to Marcel Ferguson.
Ferguson led all scorers with 25 points. William Eyre added 12 for Stadium.
For the Braves, three players scoring in double digits was not enough. Joehinis Joyce led Bethel with 18 points, and right behind him with 17 was Sean McCurdy. Rounding out the trio was Trent Weseman, scoring who had 13.
Peninsula 54, Gig Harbor 42: Elijah McLaughlin had himself a game to help lift the Seahawks over the Tides in their crosstown rivalry.
McLaughlin scored 19 points to lead his team in scoring, with Seth Kasteler putting up 13.
Drew Parrish was the leading scorer for the Tides with 10 points.
Capital 88, Yelm 59: The Cougars’ Chris Penner flat out went off against the Tornados as he scored 31 points.
“Penner was really hitting tonight,” Capital coach Brian Vandiver said. “He’s had a good week of practice. He’s finally getting healthy.”
Easily putting his teammates on his back, Penner got help from Matt Mickelson, who scored 19 points.
Leading the Tornados was Jake McCown with 18 points.
Girls basketball
Top performer: Byrnna Maxwell, Gig Harbor
Scored 19 points in 49-39 win over Peninsula.
Gig Harbor 49, Peninsula 39: Three players went into double digits for the Tides to help them outlast the Seahawks in their crosstown rivalry Wednesday.
Led by Byrnna Maxwell’s 19 points, the Tides’ offense was on full force. Emily Shields scored 13 points and Maddie Willett added 11 for Gig Harbor.
Belle Frazier scored 17 points for the Seahawks.
