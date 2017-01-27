Timberline falls to Gig Harbor 46-25

Gig Harbor’s Katie Emery (11) and Timberline’s Arianna Bush (34) collide while going after a rebound in the second quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Timberline’s Rayanna Dyas (2) spins while driving to the hoop though the defense of Gig Harbor’s Anna Stewart (4) in the first quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Katie Emery (11) puts up a shot over Timberline’s Mia Harriott (33) in the first quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Timberline’s Rachel Huynh (10) goes after a rebound in the third quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Brynna Maxwell (10) drives to the hoop through Timberline’s Rachel Huynh (10) and Arianna Bush (34) in the first quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Brynna Maxwell (10) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Katie Emery (11) shoots in the second quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Katie Emery (11) shoots through the defense of Timberline’s Keshara Romain (1) and Arianna Bush (34) in the second quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Timberline’s Cadence Monti (5) shoots under heavy defensive pressure from Gig Harbor’s Brynna Maxwell (10) and Emily Shields (12) in the third quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Emily Shields (12) hangs onto the ball as Timberline’s Briyanna Gardner (32) tries to force a jump ball in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Brynna Maxwell (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Gig Harbor’s Abigail Nordquist (5) tries to hang onto the ball as Timberline’s Kiara Brooks goes for the steal in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Timberline’s Rachel Huynh (10) is fouled while trying to pass in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor played Timberline in a basketball game at Gig Harbor, Wash., on Friday, January 27, 2017.
