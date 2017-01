Highlights: River Ridge clinches No. 2 seed out of division with win over Clover Park

Ninth-ranked Hawks jetted out to an early lead on Monday, and pushed it beyond 30 points in the third quarter, and closed out an 83-44 win victory over the Warriors at home. River Ridge (16-6, 11-4 2A SPSL Sound) is now guaranteed one of the 2A SPSL’s top four seeds into the 2A West Central District tournament.