High school sports roundup for Jan. 31, 2017

Boys Basketball
Top performer: Erik Stevenson, Timberline — scored eight 3-pointers, finished with 28 points in 84-57 win over Shelton.
Spanaway Lake 61, Wilson 57: In a narrow victory, the Sentinels now find themselves the sole holders of second place after beating out the rival Rams.
“The first time we played them, we didn’t have Isaiah Turner,” said Spanaway Lake coach Dominic Batten. “We knew with him back in there it makes our rhythm a lot better.”
Turner had seven points, five rebounds and made three clutch free throws down the stretch to put the Sentinels up with only a minute remaining.
The standout player of the night was Spanaway Lake’s Divante Moffitt, who scored 18 points in the first half alone and finished with 27 points.
Also putting up a solid performance was Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr., who got a team-high 20 points.
Coach Batten also highlighted the efforts of Jordan Garner, who has “been consistent for us, averaging 15 per game. Hit some big threes for us as well.”
Spanaway Lake will play next on the road Thursday against the Bethel Braves at 7 p.m.
Timberline 84, Shelton 57: The Blazers torched the Highclimbers from deep, sinking 16 3-pointers en route to victory.
Junior Erik Stevenson contributed to the 3-point barrage, making eight total on 12 attempts and finishing with 28 points. Stevenson’s teammate, Hunter Campau, had a solid night scoring 16 points.
Timberline closes out the regular season with a game at Central Kitsap on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston — scored 19 points in 54-49 win over Capital.
Gig Harbor 62, Yelm 27: It was senior night for players Katie Emery, Emily Shields, and Abby Nordquist as the 11-0 Gig Harbor Tides won out against the Tornados.
Leading the way for Gig Harbor was Brynna Maxwell, who got a game high 18 points, with Shields chipping in 15 points.
Emery added 10 points with Nordquist scoring two points.
The Tides will play on the road on Thursday against the Capital Cougars at 7 p.m.
North Thurston 54, Capital 49: The Rams proved themselves to be the dominant animal in their close win over the Cougars.
I think both sides felt it was kind of an ugly game, it never got any rhythm to it,” North Thurston coach Ed McClanahan said of the win. “Sometimes you just gotta suck it up and win those games, and we did that today.”
Leading the charge for the Rams was Brooklyn Harn who got a game-high 19 points.
North Thurston will play at Peninsula on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Seattle Christian 53, Charles Wright Academy 19: Serianna Anderson scored 22 points, outscoring the entire Tarriers squad, in a win for the Warriors.
Charles Wright struggled to convert its shots in the first half, only scoring two total points.
The Tarriers outscored Seattle Christian in the third quarter, but by then it was too late to mount a comeback.
The Warriors will look to keep the momentum going in a game Feb. 7 at home against the Cascade Christian Cougars at 5:15 p.m.
