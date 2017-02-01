Pac-12 football programs get influx of players from Thurston County

Welcome to the Pac-12, Thurston County.
What happened on Wednesday isn’t unprecedented in the lower South Sound, but it isn’t common either.
Three football players from three different high schools joined the Pac-12, signing National Letters of Intent to play at Oregon State, Washington and Washington State.
And a fourth will join the conference as a preferred walk-on.
“Having some guys out front brings the whole level up,” River Ridge High School football coach Steve Schultz said. “It’s kind of interesting how it just keeps climbing.
“It’s so competitive, then, boom! All the sudden, one year, you have four (players) going to the Pac-12.”
Four players — two from River Ridge, one from Timberline and one from Tumwater.
Jaelen Bush (Oregon State), Cade Otton (UW), Kelle Sanders (WSU) and Ryan Blash (WSU) are all headed to the Pac-12.
“Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater — it’s a great place to be,” Bush said. “We all grew up playing against each other. It won’t be any different, just on a bigger stage.”
Bush was the first to ink his commitment before school on Wednesday morning. Oregon State offered the 6-foot-6, 225-pound defensive end on Jan. 21.
“It’s a big football school, and college football is what every kid dreams about,” Bush said.
He’s the first Timberline player to go to the Pac-12 since Jonathan Stewart — the star running back for the Carolina Panthers — signed with Oregon in 2005.
There were three Thurston County players in Stewart’s class, including North Thurston’s Ryan Perkins (UW) and Olympia’s Aaron Carlson (WSU).
“You kind of see that when the level of play rises,” Schultz said. “Back when Jonathan Stewart played, when he was in high school, you could see the area that played Timberline — the level started to rise.”
All four of the players headed to the Pac-12 this year were Olympian All-Area selections last season, and all four played for state-playoff teams.
“We’re not Seattle, we’re not Tacoma, but it says a lot about this current group,” said Sid Otton, who retired from Tumwater at the end of last season as the state’s all-time winningest high school coach.
“Over the years, you’ll maybe get one or two. Our school has rarely had a real D-I player go out. So, I think maybe it’s up and coming.”
Cade Otton, a 6-4, 220-pound tight end at Tumwater, and Sid’s grandson, has been committed to UW since August. He passed up schools such as Nebraska to remain in the Northwest.
“I think there’s really good competition in the Pac-12, especially at the top,” Cade Otton said. “USC is becoming a power again, Stanford is still really good, Oregon is going to be good, and all of the other schools are coming.”
Part of the draw of UW, Cade Otton said, was the opportunity to leave a legacy as a home-grown player.
UW has made strides since Chris Petersen’s arrival to get high school players from Washington to remain in the state for college.
“Great program, great leadership they have up there,” Sid Otton said. “I’ve heard that from every coach that’s been up there — we’ve got to put a wall around our state — but a lot of them didn’t hold to it too much.
“Their effort has been really big. … I think that gets the confidence and loyalty from the high school coaches in this state, if they’re showing that interest in our athletes.”
The 2017 class expands beyond the Pac-12, and includes several other local athletes who will play college football, including Olympia’s Amir Matheney (Eastern Washington) and River Ridge’s Trey Dorfner (Wyoming).
“It reflects the programs and coaches and players from this area that have been, in my opinion, top notch for a long time,” said Bill Beattie, who coached at Olympia for 22 years.
“This just happens to be one of those years where we get four of them going to that type of level right now, which is fantastic.”
Kelle Sanders, a defensive end at River Ridge, was the final player in Washington State University’s 2017 class to ink his commitment on Wednesday afternoon.
The 6-5, 230-pounder had an offer from Utah, another Pac-12 school.
“Playing football at a different level — that’s what I’m excited for,” Sanders said.
Like most others, Sanders is captivated by the caliber of facilities he’ll enjoy at a Pac-12 school.
“In the weight room, you’re working out, and you stand up and you look forward, and there’s a practice field,” he said. “You turn around, and there’s the entire Martin Stadium. Everything is right there.”
River Ridge’s Blash committed to WSU as a preferred walk-on in December.
Thurston County’s four Pac-12 commits represent a class that highlights the type of football played in the South Sound, Beattie said — quality athletes, coaches and a community that supports its high school programs.
“It’s definitely picking up, I think,” Cade Otton said. “Just the level of football and competition. It’s really good around here, and it’s getting a lot better.
“I’m excited to see what the future holds in this area, and I’ll keep watching.”
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
PAC-12 PLAYERS FROM THURSTON COUNTY
NAME
HIGH SCHOOL
GRADUATED
COLLEGE
Bill Moos
Olympia
1969
Washington State
Jim Dresser
North Thurston
1977
Oregon
Jeff Wilmoth
North Thurston
1980
Washington
Ron Holmes
Timberline
1981
Washington
Kevin Hamrick
Tumwater
1982
Washington State
Rick Chase
Olympia
1983
Washington State
John Cook
Olympia
1986
Washington
Travis Richardson
Timberline
1986
Washington
Johnnie Taylor
Timberline
1986
Oregon
Channing Wyles
North Thurston
1986
Washington
Curtis Geathers
Timberline
1987
Washington State
Matt Whitmire
Tenino
1987
Washington
Steve Springstead
Timberline
1989
Washington
Kevin Clark
Tumwater
1990
USC
Brad Otton
Tumwater
1990
USC
Jeff Allen
Capital
1994
Stanford
Gary Holmes
North Thurston
1994
Washington State
Josh Helton
Timberline
1995
Washington State
Jesse Ratcliff
North Thurston
1995
Washington State
Kai Bynum
Capital
1996
Washington
Anthony Hicks
Tumwater
1996
Washington
Scott Ask
Olympia
1998
Washington
Chris Juergens
Olympia
1998
Washington
Jerramy Stevens
River Ridge
1998
Washington
Matt DeBord
Olympia
1999
Washington
Justin Robbins
River Ridge
1999
Washington
Jason Simonson
Olympia
1999
Washington
Skyler Fulton
Capital
2000
Arizona State
Evan Knudson
North Thurston
2001
Washington
Jordan Carey
Capital
2002
Oregon
Aaron Ware
Timberline
2002
Washington State
Desmond Davis
Olympia
2004
Washington
Luke Kravitz
Olympia
2004
Washington
Aaron Carlson
Olympia
2005
Oregon State
Ryan Perkins
North Thurston
2005
Washington
Jonathan Stewart
Timberline
2005
Oregon
Ben Huntley
Olympia
2006
Washington State
Dontavious Fleming
River Ridge
2009
Washington State
Garrett Hall
Olympia
2009
Oregon State
Dylan Parsons
Olympia
2009
Oregon State
Drew Schultz
Olympia
2010
Washington
Jeff Waldner
Olympia
2010
Washington State
Jaimie Bryant
Tumwater
2012
Washington
Michael Cole
North Thurston
2015
Washington State
Van Soderberg
Capital
2016
Washington
Jaelen Bush
Timberline
2017
Oregon State
Cade Otton
Tumwater
2017
Washington
Kelle Sanders
River Ridge
2017
Washington State
