February 1, 2017 8:54 PM

Pac-12 football programs get influx of players from Thurston County

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

Welcome to the Pac-12, Thurston County.

What happened on Wednesday isn’t unprecedented in the lower South Sound, but it isn’t common either.

Three football players from three different high schools joined the Pac-12, signing National Letters of Intent to play at Oregon State, Washington and Washington State.

And a fourth will join the conference as a preferred walk-on.

“Having some guys out front brings the whole level up,” River Ridge High School football coach Steve Schultz said. “It’s kind of interesting how it just keeps climbing.

“It’s so competitive, then, boom! All the sudden, one year, you have four (players) going to the Pac-12.”

Four players — two from River Ridge, one from Timberline and one from Tumwater.

Jaelen Bush (Oregon State), Cade Otton (UW), Kelle Sanders (WSU) and Ryan Blash (WSU) are all headed to the Pac-12.

“Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater — it’s a great place to be,” Bush said. “We all grew up playing against each other. It won’t be any different, just on a bigger stage.”

Bush was the first to ink his commitment before school on Wednesday morning. Oregon State offered the 6-foot-6, 225-pound defensive end on Jan. 21.

“It’s a big football school, and college football is what every kid dreams about,” Bush said.

He’s the first Timberline player to go to the Pac-12 since Jonathan Stewart — the star running back for the Carolina Panthers — signed with Oregon in 2005.

There were three Thurston County players in Stewart’s class, including North Thurston’s Ryan Perkins (UW) and Olympia’s Aaron Carlson (WSU).

“You kind of see that when the level of play rises,” Schultz said. “Back when Jonathan Stewart played, when he was in high school, you could see the area that played Timberline — the level started to rise.”

All four of the players headed to the Pac-12 this year were Olympian All-Area selections last season, and all four played for state-playoff teams.

“We’re not Seattle, we’re not Tacoma, but it says a lot about this current group,” said Sid Otton, who retired from Tumwater at the end of last season as the state’s all-time winningest high school coach.

“Over the years, you’ll maybe get one or two. Our school has rarely had a real D-I player go out. So, I think maybe it’s up and coming.”

Cade Otton, a 6-4, 220-pound tight end at Tumwater, and Sid’s grandson, has been committed to UW since August. He passed up schools such as Nebraska to remain in the Northwest.

“I think there’s really good competition in the Pac-12, especially at the top,” Cade Otton said. “USC is becoming a power again, Stanford is still really good, Oregon is going to be good, and all of the other schools are coming.”

Part of the draw of UW, Cade Otton said, was the opportunity to leave a legacy as a home-grown player.

UW has made strides since Chris Petersen’s arrival to get high school players from Washington to remain in the state for college.

“Great program, great leadership they have up there,” Sid Otton said. “I’ve heard that from every coach that’s been up there — we’ve got to put a wall around our state — but a lot of them didn’t hold to it too much.

“Their effort has been really big. … I think that gets the confidence and loyalty from the high school coaches in this state, if they’re showing that interest in our athletes.”

The 2017 class expands beyond the Pac-12, and includes several other local athletes who will play college football, including Olympia’s Amir Matheney (Eastern Washington) and River Ridge’s Trey Dorfner (Wyoming).

“It reflects the programs and coaches and players from this area that have been, in my opinion, top notch for a long time,” said Bill Beattie, who coached at Olympia for 22 years.

“This just happens to be one of those years where we get four of them going to that type of level right now, which is fantastic.”

Kelle Sanders, a defensive end at River Ridge, was the final player in Washington State University’s 2017 class to ink his commitment on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-5, 230-pounder had an offer from Utah, another Pac-12 school.

“Playing football at a different level — that’s what I’m excited for,” Sanders said.

Like most others, Sanders is captivated by the caliber of facilities he’ll enjoy at a Pac-12 school.

“In the weight room, you’re working out, and you stand up and you look forward, and there’s a practice field,” he said. “You turn around, and there’s the entire Martin Stadium. Everything is right there.”

River Ridge’s Blash committed to WSU as a preferred walk-on in December.

Thurston County’s four Pac-12 commits represent a class that highlights the type of football played in the South Sound, Beattie said — quality athletes, coaches and a community that supports its high school programs.

“It’s definitely picking up, I think,” Cade Otton said. “Just the level of football and competition. It’s really good around here, and it’s getting a lot better.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds in this area, and I’ll keep watching.”

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

PAC-12 PLAYERS FROM THURSTON COUNTY

NAME

HIGH SCHOOL

GRADUATED

COLLEGE

Bill Moos

Olympia

1969

Washington State

Jim Dresser

North Thurston

1977

Oregon

Jeff Wilmoth

North Thurston

1980

Washington

Ron Holmes

Timberline

1981

Washington

Kevin Hamrick

Tumwater

1982

Washington State

Rick Chase

Olympia

1983

Washington State

John Cook

Olympia

1986

Washington

Travis Richardson

Timberline

1986

Washington

Johnnie Taylor

Timberline

1986

Oregon

Channing Wyles

North Thurston

1986

Washington

Curtis Geathers

Timberline

1987

Washington State

Matt Whitmire

Tenino

1987

Washington

Steve Springstead

Timberline

1989

Washington

Kevin Clark

Tumwater

1990

USC

Brad Otton

Tumwater

1990

USC

Jeff Allen

Capital

1994

Stanford

Gary Holmes

North Thurston

1994

Washington State

Josh Helton

Timberline

1995

Washington State

Jesse Ratcliff

North Thurston

1995

Washington State

Kai Bynum

Capital

1996

Washington

Anthony Hicks

Tumwater

1996

Washington

Scott Ask

Olympia

1998

Washington

Chris Juergens

Olympia

1998

Washington

Jerramy Stevens

River Ridge

1998

Washington

Matt DeBord

Olympia

1999

Washington

Justin Robbins

River Ridge

1999

Washington

Jason Simonson

Olympia

1999

Washington

Skyler Fulton

Capital

2000

Arizona State

Evan Knudson

North Thurston

2001

Washington

Jordan Carey

Capital

2002

Oregon

Aaron Ware

Timberline

2002

Washington State

Desmond Davis

Olympia

2004

Washington

Luke Kravitz

Olympia

2004

Washington

Aaron Carlson

Olympia

2005

Oregon State

Ryan Perkins

North Thurston

2005

Washington

Jonathan Stewart

Timberline

2005

Oregon

Ben Huntley

Olympia

2006

Washington State

Dontavious Fleming

River Ridge

2009

Washington State

Garrett Hall

Olympia

2009

Oregon State

Dylan Parsons

Olympia

2009

Oregon State

Drew Schultz

Olympia

2010

Washington

Jeff Waldner

Olympia

2010

Washington State

Jaimie Bryant

Tumwater

2012

Washington

Michael Cole

North Thurston

2015

Washington State

Van Soderberg

Capital

2016

Washington

Jaelen Bush

Timberline

2017

Oregon State

Cade Otton

Tumwater

2017

Washington

Kelle Sanders

River Ridge

2017

Washington State

