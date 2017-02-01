Prep roundup: Otton leads Tumwater past W.F. West, 58-47

Boys basketball
Top performer: Davien Harris-Williams, Clover Park
Scored 32 points and had 10 rebounds in a 77-42 win over Fife
Tumwater 58, W.F. West 47: In a lightning performance, the visiting Thunderbirds shocked the Bearcats on Wednesday.
The game started out slowly, with both teams struggling to score, and the half ended with Tumwater up, 20-17.
However, Tumwater improved in the second half, with coach Thomas Rowswell saying: “We’re trying to find a rhythm, and I thought the second half we were able to find a rhythm offensively.”
The Thunderbirds came out strong, getting 20 points in the third quarter.
“I thought Cade Otton just led the whole team,” said Rowswell. “He decided to just be aggressive tonight, and it worked out well for us.”
Otton had a career-high 14 points, making him the leading scorer for the night.
The Thunderbirds will play on the road against the Black Hills Wolves at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Clover Park 77, Fife 42: The Warriors proved to be more reliable under pressure than the Trojans.
“We’ve got a lot of history with Fife, and it’s the first year that they aren’t in our division,” said Clover Park assistant coach Anthony Crawford. “Both teams were up for each other.”
The Warriors got off to a strong start, getting 16 points in the first quarter while holding the Trojans to four.
“We came out strong defensively,” Crawford said. “(Davien) Harris-Williams had seven points and four assists, and that kind of set the tone in that first quarter.”
Harris-Williams went on to score 32 points and grab 10 rebounds overall, and he sank six 3-pointers.
Girls basketball
Top performer: Alexius Foster, Franklin Pierce
Scored 35 points with 10 steals and six rebounds in a 61-49 win over Renton
Franklin Pierce 61, Renton 49: In a game that saw free throws make a big difference, the Cardinals won out over the Indians on Wednesday.
Franklin Pierce senior Alexius Foster was 17 of 20 from the free-throw line and finished with 35 points. Foster had 10 steals and six rebounds.
Teammate Kaylee Meach made three 3-pointers and had 12 points.
Lindbergh 46, Steilacoom 21: The Eagles soared above the Sentinels, led by junior Alani Sinclair.
Sinclair had 15 points and nine rebounds; teammate Unique Taylor had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
