Cougar Bowling Team Rolls On To State

Mayah Bosley practices Tuesday afternoon at the Westside Lanes as her fellow Capital High School bowling team members along with head coach Michael Deakins (right) and asst. coach Dan Wilson watch as they prepare for their state tournament this weekend. The Cougars are the first full team in Olympia School District history to qualify for the state bowling tournament.
Steve Bloom
Grace McCown squares up before sending her ball down the lane Tuesday afternoon at the Westside Lanes as her fellow Capital High School bowling team members prepare for their state tournament this weekend. The Cougars are the first full team in Olympia School District history to qualify for the state bowling tournament.
Miranda Smith prepares to step up tot the lane as teammates Emily Clements and Caty Le along with coach Michael Deakins watch during their Jan. 31st practice at the Westside Lanes as the Capital High School bowling team prepare for their state tournament this weekend. The Cougars are the first full team in Olympia School District history to qualify for the state bowling tournament.
Caty Le warms up Tuesday afternoon at the Westside Lanes as her fellow Capital High School bowling team team members prepare for their state tournament this weekend. The Cougars are the first full team in Olympia School District history to qualify for the state bowling tournament.
Grace McCown and head coach Michael Deakins size up her next roll during their Jan. 31st practice at the Westside Lanes as the Capital High School bowling team prepares for the state tournament this weekend. The Cougars are the first full team in Olympia School District history to qualify for the state bowling tournament.
Miranda Smith sends a shot down the lane Tuesday afternoon at the Westside Lanes as her fellow Capital High School bowling team team members prepare for their state tournament this weekend. The Cougars are the first full team in Olympia School District history to qualify for the state bowling tournament.
Cougars' head coach Michael Deakins high fives Emily Clements on picking up a spare as the Capital High School bowling team prepares for their state tournament this weekend.The Cougars are the first full team in Olympia School District history to qualify for the state bowling tournament.
