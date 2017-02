Depth, togetherness send Capital bowlers to state

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs Pause

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

2:19 Veterans Court graduates receive homemade quilts

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: "It is a successful operation by all standards"

2:20 Unionized workers picket at Providence St. Peter Hospital

1:30 New ownership adds upgrades to Browsers Books

2:15 Black Hills High School Theater and Music presents 'The Music Man'

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese