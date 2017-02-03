Girls send pins flying at State Bowling Championships in Tacoma

South Kitsap's Sarah Stolle, right, high fives teammate Ginger Cermak, after finishing a 235 in her second game Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships. Stolle lead the 4A girls competition after three games with a 669 total.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
Central Kitsap's Amanda Stewmon exults after a strike Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
Carolina Snowden, third from right, leads a cheer for the Spanaway Lakes girls bowling team Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
Timberline's Makayla Jarvis, follows through Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
North Thurston's Makenzie Brathovd gives her dad and coach a thumbs up Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
Capital's Miranda Smith center and teammates dance before the start of the action Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
Carolina Snowden of Spanaway Lakes high fives her teammates after a strike Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
Carolina Snowden, center, enjoys a laugh with a teammate for the Spanaway Lakes girls bowling team Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
Roger's Kristina Harris tries to use a little body language to persuade her ball Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
South Kitsap's Sarah Stolle, concentrates on her follow through Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships. Stolle lead the 4A girls competition after three games with a 669 total.
Roger's Kristina Harris dances back to the applause of her teammates after a strike Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
Roger's Kristina Harris high fives her teammates after a strike Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
Carolina Snowden of the Spanaway Lakes girls bowling team Friday 02/03/17 shows good form at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships Friday 02/03/17.
Central Kitsap's Amanda Stewmon launches her ball Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
Capital's Miranda Smith lets it fly Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
Capital bowling coach Mike Deakins talks to two of his team's best bowlers Grace McCown, center and Miranda Smith Friday 02/03/17 at Narrows Plaza Bowl during the Girls State Bowling Championships.
