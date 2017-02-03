Capital girls in fifth place after the first day of Class 3A state bowling

The first-timers wasted no time making an early splash Friday afternoon at the Class 3A state high school girls bowling championships at Narrows Plaza Bowl.
Senior Caty Le posted one of the best games of her high school career — a 220.
“It’s just like a first strike in the opening frame,” Cougars coach Michael Deakins said. “It lifts the team and gets it going.”
The Cougars were steady all day long, and sit in fifth place out of eight teams with 4,485 pins after six games heading into the final session of 14 “Baker” team games Saturday morning.
“We exceeded ourselves today,” Deakins said. “We had 700 (series) and above all day long, and we have not seen that this season. They really stepped up and bowled really well.”
Capital rolled a 771 series right out of the gate. In the fourth game, it improved to 773. And the Cougars’ best showing was in the fifth game — 793.
Individually, Le placed 15th with her 993 series. Ashlee Dunkelberger — the team’s top bowler with a 158 average — was right behind her teammate, tying for 16th at 968.
Evergreen of Vancouver is way out in front for the 3A team title with 5,178 pins.
The best showing by a Thurston County bowler came from North Thurston ninth grader Makenzie Brathovd, who placed 12th with 1,014 pins.
She saved her best game for last — 189.
“My first year bowling state, it went all right,” Brathovd said. “My goal was to get over a 1,000 series. But there is room for improvement.”
Brathovd’s teammate, Victoria Kast, a senior, finished 40th at 859.
“It went pretty well — a little bit better than I expected,” Kast said.
Timberline’s Mikayla Jarvis, the area’s only returning state bowler, placed 21st at 950. She had a 195 final game.
Carley Johnson (940) was 22nd, Jessica Mullins (922) was 28th and Shelby Hall (894) was 35th for Yelm.
In the 4A tournament, Olympia’s Laura Martinez placed 43rd with an 808 series. She had a 178 in her third game.
