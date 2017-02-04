First trip to state bowling tournament nets Capital a sixth-place trophy

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population Pause

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest