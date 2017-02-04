Prep roundup: Davien Harris-Williams leads Clover Park past Alex Wallen and White River in an 85-83 overtime thriller

Boys basketball
Top performers: Trejaan Harris and Davien Harris-Williams, Clover Park
Harris-Williams scored 16 of his 27 points to force overtime, and Harris scored the game-winning layup.
Clover Park 85, White River 83 (OT): Another week, another overtime game for the Warriors. This time, they matched up against Alex Wallen and the Hornets on Saturday.
Wallen was a huge thorn for the Warriors as he scored a game-high 33 points, carrying his team.
But once again Davien Harris-Williams stepped up for Clover Park.
“It was a defensive effort in overtime; we had to slow down Wallen somehow,” said Clover Park assistant coach Anthony Crawford. “We had three games a week for four weeks in a row, so we were tired.”
Harris-Williams was rested for almost the entire third quarter until he was let loose in the fourth quarter to score 16 of his 27 points and help send it to OT.
With eight seconds left in the extra period, Clover Park’s DJ Kerson stole the ball and passed it up court to Trejaan Harris. Harris scored the easy layup that guaranteed the win.
“We don’t play White River as much anymore, but it was a good atmosphere,” Crawford said. “Great night for us, and we are going to get ready for districts.”
Mount Rainier Lutheran 57, Northwest Yeshiva 49: Jack Shannon was the man for the Hawks as he came up big in their lose-and-go-home playoff against the 613s.
Shannon scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, helping his team earn a berth in the 1B league tournament. Chipping in was Adam Bailey, who scored 13 points for the Hawks.
The 613s were led by Ophir Amon’s 16 points.
Girls basketball
Top performer: Vanessa Higgins, Stadium
Scored 23 points in a 40-32 win over Mount Tahoma.
Kentridge 54, Todd Beamer 48: JaQuaya Miller helped the Conquerors live up to their name with a strong 12-point performance Saturday.
Helping out were Morgan Gary and Jordyn Jenkins, who both scored 10 points.
The Titans had two players score 16 points: Japhera McEachin and Makenzie Bond.
Stadium 40, Mount Tahoma 32: The Tigers bounced the T-Birds out of the PCL districts, and Vanessa Higgins led all scorers.
Higgins scored 23 points, providing more than half of Stadium’s offense.
Mount Tahoma couldn’t find its rhythm outside of Nini Figuracion with 15 points and Zyonna Fellow with 13 points.
