Black Hills vs W.F. West Girls Basketball

Black Hills point guard Lindsey Nurmi flies down the lane past Chehalis defender Lexi Strasser during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Black Hills post Maisy Williams pulls down an offensive rebound in front of Chehalis defender Courtney Bennett during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Black Hills senior wing Emma Duff (top) hits the floor to wrestle Chehalis guard Shasta Lofgren for a loose ball during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Black Hills wing Emma Duff brings the ball up court against Chehalis defender Julia Johnson during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Black Hills senior wing Emma Duff flies down the lane against Chehalis defender Shasta Lofgren during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Black Hills post Maisy Williams (right) pulls down a rebound over teammate Natania Serhan and Chehalis defender Lexie Strasser (45) during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Black Hills guard Lindsey Nurmi steals the ball from Chehalis guard Kiara Steen during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Black Hills Emma Duff steals a pass to Chehalis post Lexie Strasser (45) during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Black Hills sophomores Natania Serhan (left) and Maisy Williams warm up before Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Black Hills head coach Tanya Greenfield talks with Lindsey Nurmi (center) and Emma Duff during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Black Hills guard Megan River launches a three-point attempt during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Black Hills post Natania Serhan puts up a shot against Chehalis defender Lexie Strasser during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
Black Hills post Maisy Williams spins to the basket during Tuesday night's girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis on Feb. 7, 2017.
