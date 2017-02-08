High School Sports

February 8, 2017 5:09 PM

Girls basketball: Top performers, scoring leaders through Feb. 7

By Lauren Smith

LAST WEEK’S TOP PERFORMERS

Emma Duff, Black Hills, sr.: 23 points in win over Tumwater on Feb. 3; 16 points in win over W.F. West on Feb. 7.

Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, soph.: 19 points in win over Capital on Jan. 31; 14 points in win over Peninsula on Feb. 2.

Sierra Snyder, Tumwater, sr.: 16 points in loss to W.F. West on Jan. 31; 20 points in loss to Black Hills on Feb. 3; 17 points in win over Aberdeen on Feb. 7.

Maisy Williams, Black Hills, soph.: 20 points in win over Tumwater on Feb. 3; 11 points in win over W.F. West on Feb. 7.

Paige Winter, Rochester, fr.: 19 points, 10 rebounds in loss to Black Hills on Jan. 31; 19 points, 15 rebounds in win over Aberdeen on Feb. 2.


 

SCORING LEADERS THROUGH FEB. 7

PLAYER

SCHOOL

POINTS

GAMES

AVERAGE

1. Emma Duff

Black Hills

334

18

18.6

2. Sierra Snyder

Tumwater

319

18

17.7

3. Amelia Ack

Olympia

259

18

14.4

4. Caitlin Yenne

River Ridge

308

22

14

5. Paige Winter

Rochester

246

18

13.7

6. Kaylee Schow

Tenino

226

18

12.6

7. Cadence Monti

Timberline

250

20

12.5

8. Ellie Corwin

Centralia

248

20

12.4

9. Peyton Elliott

Elma

184

15

12.3

10. Mia Flores

River Ridge

268

22

12.2

11. Averie Stock

Olympia

233

20

11.7

12. Maisy Williams

Black Hills

209

18

11.6

13. Chloe Zimmerman

Yelm

229

20

11.5

14. Brooklyn Harn

North Thurston

227

20

11.4

15. Molly Johnston

Elma

164

15

10.9

*Based on available stats. Not all games reported.

