Girls basketball: Top performers, scoring leaders through Feb. 7

LAST WEEK’S TOP PERFORMERS
Emma Duff, Black Hills, sr.: 23 points in win over Tumwater on Feb. 3; 16 points in win over W.F. West on Feb. 7.
Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, soph.: 19 points in win over Capital on Jan. 31; 14 points in win over Peninsula on Feb. 2.
Sierra Snyder, Tumwater, sr.: 16 points in loss to W.F. West on Jan. 31; 20 points in loss to Black Hills on Feb. 3; 17 points in win over Aberdeen on Feb. 7.
Maisy Williams, Black Hills, soph.: 20 points in win over Tumwater on Feb. 3; 11 points in win over W.F. West on Feb. 7.
Paige Winter, Rochester, fr.: 19 points, 10 rebounds in loss to Black Hills on Jan. 31; 19 points, 15 rebounds in win over Aberdeen on Feb. 2.
SCORING LEADERS THROUGH FEB. 7
PLAYER
SCHOOL
POINTS
GAMES
AVERAGE
1. Emma Duff
Black Hills
334
18
18.6
2. Sierra Snyder
Tumwater
319
18
17.7
3. Amelia Ack
Olympia
259
18
14.4
4. Caitlin Yenne
River Ridge
308
22
14
5. Paige Winter
Rochester
246
18
13.7
6. Kaylee Schow
Tenino
226
18
12.6
7. Cadence Monti
Timberline
250
20
12.5
8. Ellie Corwin
Centralia
248
20
12.4
9. Peyton Elliott
Elma
184
15
12.3
10. Mia Flores
River Ridge
268
22
12.2
11. Averie Stock
Olympia
233
20
11.7
12. Maisy Williams
Black Hills
209
18
11.6
13. Chloe Zimmerman
Yelm
229
20
11.5
14. Brooklyn Harn
North Thurston
227
20
11.4
15. Molly Johnston
Elma
164
15
10.9
*Based on available stats. Not all games reported.
