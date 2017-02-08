Capital vs Lakes Boys Basketball

Capital's Chris Penner flies to the basket between Lakes defenders Dedrian Milligan (left) and Dominique Ellison during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament boys basketball playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 8, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Chris Penner flies to the basket against Lakes defender Zachary Nykowski as the Cougars jump out to an 18-0 lead over the Lancers during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament boys basketball playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 8, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Chris Penner flies to the basket against Lakes defender Zachary Nykowski as the Cougars jump out to an 18-0 lead over the Lancers during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament boys basketball playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 8, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Lakes forward Daeshawn Wayne (left) and guard Eloheim Johnson react after committing a turnover as they fall behind the Capital Cougars 18-0 in the first quarter of Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament boys basketball playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 8, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital fans erupt as the Cougars jump out to an 18-0 lead over the Lakes Lancers during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament boys basketball playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 8, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Chris Penner flies down the lane in front of Lakes defender Daeshawn Wayne during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament boys basketball playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 8, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital guard Matt Mickelson puts up a three-point attempt during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament boys basketball playoff game against Lakes at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 8, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Chris Penner puts up a jumper during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament boys basketball playoff game against Lakes at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 8, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital post Chris Schnellman dishes off a pass during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament boys basketball playoff game against Lakes at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 8, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital guard Luke Layton glides down the lane against Lakes defenders Daeshawn Wayne (11) and Eloheim Johnson during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament boys basketball playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 8, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Lakes Dominiwque Ellison (12) is shut down at the hoop by Capital defenders Chris Penner (15) and Chris Schnellman during Wednesday night's 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament boys basketball playoff game at Capital High School in Olympia on Feb. 8, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com