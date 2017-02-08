Capital 74, Lakes 45: Cougars play by committee, are one win away from Tacoma Dome

2:59 Black Hills vs. W.F. West girls basketball Pause

1:19 'We are singing for our lives'- Olympia faith leaders hold vigil to support immigrants, refugees

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

2:32 Highlights: Skipper-Brown's double-double lifts Hawks to first-round bye

2:19 3A South Sound Conference sub regional wrestling