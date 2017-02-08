North Thurston falls to Wilson 69-62

Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr (1) throws down a breakaway dunk in the third quarter. North Thurston High School played Wilson High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
North Thurston’s Clay Christian (23) puts up a shot between the defense of Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) and Nathaniel Stokes (5) in the second quarter. North Thurston High School played Wilson High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) throws down a breakaway dunk in the third quarter. North Thurston High School played Wilson High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
North Thurston’s Jeremy Spencer (5) makes an acrobatic layup in the second quarter. North Thurston High School played Wilson High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
North Thurston’s Garrett Wallace (15) works for a shot against Wilson’s Daniel Santana (24) in the second quarter. North Thurston High School played Wilson High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Wilson’s Prince Hamilton (0) puts up a shot while defended by Wilson’s Clay Christian (23) in the fourth quarter. North Thurston High School played Wilson High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) throws down an alley-oop dunk in the third quarter. North Thurston High School played Wilson High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
North Thurston’s Jeremy Spencer (5) puts up a shot over the defense of Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) in the second quarter. North Thurston High School played Wilson High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
North Thurston’s Clay Christian (23) puts up a tricky shot through the defense of Wilson’s Daniel Santana in the second quarter. North Thurston High School played Wilson High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Wilson’s Nathaniel Stokes (5) pulls down a rebound in the first quarter. Wilson’s North Thurston High School played Wilson High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr (1) pulls a rebound away from North Thurston’s Tim Tenkley (20) in the fourth quarter. North Thurston High School played Wilson High School in a basketball game at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
