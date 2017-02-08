Prep roundup: Tides can’t keep up with Kelso, lose 62-52

1:19 'We are singing for our lives'- Olympia faith leaders hold vigil to support immigrants, refugees Pause

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

2:59 Black Hills vs. W.F. West girls basketball

2:32 Highlights: Skipper-Brown's double-double lifts Hawks to first-round bye

2:19 3A South Sound Conference sub regional wrestling