Kingston upsets River Ridge, 60-54

Jordan Skipper-Brown of River Ridge makes a fingertip grab of this rebound. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
DeNero Washington, who led River Ridge with 14 points, puts up a shot against Liam Young of Kingston. The Hawks fell to the Buccaneers, 60-54. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
River Ridge huddles prior to tipoff. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Alex Coleman of River Ridge puts up a jump shot over Andrew Shaw of Kingston. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Liam Young of Kingston blocks a shot attempt by Kelle Sanders of River Ridge. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Jordan Skipper-Brown of River Ridge skies in an attempt to corral a rebound against Andrew Shaw, left, and Gabe Gregory of Kingston. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
River Ridge's Kolton Knox, left, and Kainoa Saffery chase down a loose ball. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
River Ridge cheerleaders work in unison to spur on the Hawks. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Kingston's Lamar Campbell scores a layup over Kolton Knox of River Ridge. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Jordan Skipper-Brown of River Ridge and DeNero Washington sandwich Liam Young of Kingston in an attempt to force a late turnover. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
River Ridge coach John Barbee shares his opinion with an official. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Kingston's Liam Young, left, battles DeNero Washington of River Ridge for a loose ball. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
A 60-54 loss to Kingston left River Ridge players DeNero Washington and Marquan Cannon feeling a little bummed. Photo taken in Tacoma on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
