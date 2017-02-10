Capital vs Spanaway Lake Boys Basketball

Spanaway Lake junior guard Divante Moffitt (3) and his Sentinels teammates celebrate Moffitt's 3/4-court buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game against the Capital Cougars at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital junior guard Luke Layton flies down the lane against Spanaway Lake defenders Daishond Jackson (left) and Stephen Gadsden during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Capital players huddle before the start of Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game against Spanaway Lake at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Capital senior guard Matt Mickelson dishes off a pass under pressure from Spanaway Lake defender Ja'Ontay Foster during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Capital's Mitt Mickelson celebrates drawing a foul after draining a three-point shot during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game against Spanaway Lake at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Spanaway Lake's Isaiah Turner (1) pulls down a rebound over Capital's Chris Schnellman (50) and Matt Mickelson during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Capital starter Matt Mickleson (12) is greeted by teammate Carson Bertelli during player introduction during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game against Spanaway Lake at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Capital cheerleaders watch a free throw attempt during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game against Spanaway Lake at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Capital guard Luke Layton pushes the ball up court under tight pressure from Spanaway Lake defender Jordan Garner during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Capital students pause to read the newspaper as Spanaway Lake starters are introduced during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Capital's Chris Penner flies to the basket in front of Spanaway Lake's Isaiah Turner during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Capital's Chris Penner is shut off by Spanaway Lake defender Divante Moffitt during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Spanaway Lake's Divante Moffitt (with ball) celebrates drawing a foul on Capital with teammate Isaiah Turner during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Capital's Matt Mickelson is harrased by Spanaway Lake defender Isaiah Turner during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
Capital's Jack Collard is pressured by Spanaway Lake defender Divante Moffitt during Friday night's 3A West Central District III boys basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 10, 2017.
