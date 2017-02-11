Timberline vs Prairie Girls Basketball

Timberline's Kiara Brooks pushes the ball up court under pressure from Prairie defender Cassidey Gardner during Saturday afternoon's 3A West Central District III girls basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 11, 2017.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Timberline defender Briyanna Gardner (32) gets bowled over by Prairie's Grace Prom as she drives the lane during Saturday afternoon's 3A West Central District III girls basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 11, 2017. At left is Timberline's Mia Harriott.
Timberline's Mia Harriott pulls down a rebound in front of Prairie's Mallor Williams (left) and Jozie Tangeman during Saturday afternoon's 3A West Central District III girls basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 11, 2017.
Timberline's Keshara Romain (left) fights off Prairie defender Jozie Tangeman to pull down an outlet pass during Saturday afternoon's 3A West Central District III girls basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 11, 2017.
Timberline's Natalie Stark puts up a jumper over Prairie defender Grace Prom during Saturday afternoon's 3A West Central District III girls basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 11, 2017.
Timberline's Cadence Monti dishes off a pass under pressuire from Prairie defender Cassidy Gardner during Saturday afternoon's 3A West Central District III girls basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 11, 2017.
Timberline's Cadence Monti puts up a shot under tight defensive pressure from Prairie's Grace Prom (14) and Jozie Tangeman during Saturday afternoon's 3A West Central District III girls basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 11, 2017.
Timberline's Keshara Romain flies down the lane in front of Prairie defender Brooke Walling during Saturday afternoon's 3A West Central District III girls basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 11, 2017.
Timberline's Cadence Monti puts up a jumper during Saturday afternoon's 3A West Central District III girls basketball playoff game against Prairie at Olympia High School on Feb. 11, 2017.
Timberline's Rayanna Dyas puts up a jumper over Prairie defender Allison Corral during Saturday afternoon's 3A West Central District III girls basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 11, 2017.
Prairie's Cassidy Gardner dishes off the ball as she is surrounded by Timberline defenders (from left) Cadence Monti, Keshara Romain and Rayanna Dyas during Saturday afternoon's 3A West Central District III girls basketball playoff game at Olympia High School on Feb. 11, 2017.
